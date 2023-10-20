At the Japan Open quarterfinal match between the two Americans, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton, Shelton, 21, prevailed in straight sets.

Shelton is now in his second career semifinal in two months; the first was the 2023 US Open.

Ben Shelton signs the camera after beating Tommy Paul in Tokyo: “Semis!” 2nd tour-level semifinal for Big Ben. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lcO8NRbDbz — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 20, 2023

Ben Shelton reaches his 1st Semifinal outside of the #USOpen with a straight-set win over Tommy Paul!#KinoshitaGroupJapanOpen pic.twitter.com/feZK2lGSQq — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 20, 2023

Shelton and Paul are occasional doubles partners and friends off of the court so there is a lot of respect between them.

Prior to this match, they played twice before and each took one of them.

Ben Shelton after beating Tommy Paul in Tokyo: “It feels great to get through a tough match like that against a good friend & another American who’s had an amazing season.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GfW4qtaZKa — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 20, 2023

The all-American matchups are not over in Japan.

He faces 30-year-old veteran Marcos Giron in the semifinals.

Giron is currently ranked 79th in the world, but his highest ranking was 49th in May 2022.

He pulled off two consecutive upsets in his previous rounds; the first against Casper Ruud, and in the quarterfinals against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Marcos MARCHES on 💪 He defeats Auger-Aliassime 6-1 6-4 to set up a SF clash with Ben Shelton!#KinoshitaGroupJapanOpen pic.twitter.com/NKZE8tKefL — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 20, 2023

This will be the second meeting between the two players.

Giron won the first one in straight sets in February 2023 in Delray Beach.

DELRAY BEACH OPEN 2023 – ROUND OF 32

Rising player Ben Shelton out of 1st Round having taken a 6-4, 6-4 defeat by fellow American Marcos Giron. @BenShelton pic.twitter.com/bCJj6hFCJE — Black Tennis Pros (@BlackTennisPros) February 15, 2023

He will face a different Ben Shelton than he did in February so this should be a much tighter match.

Whichever player wins will advance to the final and be in pursuit of his first career ATP title.

