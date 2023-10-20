Tennis News and Rumors

Ben Shelton Defeats Tommy Paul, Reaches 2nd Career ATP Semifinal

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
Ben Shelton

At the Japan Open quarterfinal match between the two Americans, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton, Shelton, 21, prevailed in straight sets.

Shelton is now in his second career semifinal in two months; the first was the 2023 US Open.

Shelton and Paul are occasional doubles partners and friends off of the court so there is a lot of respect between them.

Prior to this match, they played twice before and each took one of them.

The all-American matchups are not over in Japan.

He faces 30-year-old veteran Marcos Giron in the semifinals.

Giron is currently ranked 79th in the world, but his highest ranking was 49th in May 2022.

He pulled off two consecutive upsets in his previous rounds; the first against Casper Ruud, and in the quarterfinals against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

This will be the second meeting between the two players.

Giron won the first one in straight sets in February 2023 in Delray Beach.

He will face a different Ben Shelton than he did in February so this should be a much tighter match.

Whichever player wins will advance to the final and be in pursuit of his first career ATP title.

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
