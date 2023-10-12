Tennis News and Rumors

Ben Shelton Faces Sebastian Korda In Thursday’s All-American Shanghai Masters Quarterfinal

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Ben Shelton Sebastian Korda

The Shanghai Masters ATP tennis tournament has not been played since 2019 before COVID-19.

As a result, the 2023 tournament features new stars who have never played in this tournament.

Among those are Ben Shelton and Sebastian Korda who find themselves in an all-American quarterfinal match being played on Thursday morning at 6:30 AM EDT.

Shelton who turned 21 this week while in Shanghai, and Korda, 23, have never played each other on the ATP Tour.

Their backgrounds are similar, but how they emerged on the tour could not be more different.

Both are sons of professional tennis fathers who played in the 1990s, Bryan Shelton and Petr Korda.

Ben took the NCAA route to continue his tennis career at the University of Florida before turning pro last year.

Sebastian turned professional when he was 18 years old and has been working his way up through the ATP ranks.

He experienced his greatest career win to date in Shanghai by defeating the 2019 champion Daniil Medvedev.

Ben had his biggest win to date also in Shanghai over Jannik Sinner.

In addition to Medvedev and Sinner, top ranked Carlos Alcaraz and Stefanos Tsitsipas were knocked out of the tournament.

Andrey Rublev, ranked fifth, is the only Top 5 player left in the draw so there is a definite opportunity for the winner of this match to compete for his first ATP 1000 title later in the week.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Western and Southern Open

Game, Set, Match, Tournament: Western & Southern Open To Stay In Ohio

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 10 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton “Rings” In His 21st Birthday With A Win Over Jannik Sinner, Faces Sebastian Korda In Shanghai QF
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 10 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Ons Jabeur Venus Williams
Venus Williams Will Play Doubles With Ons Jabeur In Upcoming Jasmin Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton, Sebastian Korda Advance To Round Of 16 At Shanghai Masters
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek
An Emotional Iga Swiatek Wins 2023 China Open In Straight Sets Over Liudmila Samsonova
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 8 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka
A Maiden WTA Finals Champion Will Be Crowned From The Top 8 In Cancun, Mexico
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 7 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff
Iga Swiatek Stops Coco Gauff’s Winning Streak In China Open Semifinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top