American tennis player Ben Shelton advances to the first ATP final of his career despite a semifinal match that was far from smooth sailing.

Shelton was down a set and a break to fellow American Marcos Giron before he began the comeback.

Ben Shelton came back from THIS position, to make his first ATP Tour Final 👏😮 pic.twitter.com/SBwCghMBM7 — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) October 21, 2023

He looked tired but relieved to win this match that could have gone either way especially in the early stages.

Ben Shelton is an ATP finalist for the 1st time 🌟 He defeats Giron 6-7 7-6 6-4 in Tokyo!#KinoshitaGroupJapanOpen pic.twitter.com/669fDKMLNR — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 21, 2023

Shelton gave us an idea of his emotions after the comeback win with the words written on the camera.

They were “humble” and “hungry.”

Ben Shelton signs the camera after reaching 1st tour level final in Tokyo: “Humble and hungry.” Perfect words to describe this 21 year old. 🇺🇸😤 pic.twitter.com/dI0KuDE9sG — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 21, 2023

Shelton talked about what this career-marking event meant to him while calling it one of “toughest matches I’ve played in my life.”

Ben Shelton on reaching 1st ever ATP Final in Tokyo: It’s a huge achievement for me and my team. Especially the way the match came out today. Definitely one of the toughest matches I’ve played in my life. Marcos was waxing me from the baseline in almost every rally. I had to… pic.twitter.com/bUonfiFbgS — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 21, 2023

The final will be held on Sunday, October 22, and Shelton will face veteran Russian player Aslan Karatsev.

30-year-old Karatsev has three career ATP titles and was ranked at a career-high No. 14 in February 2022.

Aslan Karatsev advances to his 5th tour-level final and 1st since January of 2022! 6-3, 6-4 win over Mochizuki and faces Shelton next for the title in Tokyo 👀 pic.twitter.com/FL755z61KE — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 21, 2023

Tennis Betting Guides 2023