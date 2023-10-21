Tennis News and Rumors

Ben Shelton Mounts Epic Comeback To Advance To First Career ATP Final In Japan

Wendi Oliveros
American tennis player Ben Shelton advances to the first ATP final of his career despite a semifinal match that was far from smooth sailing.

Shelton was down a set and a break to fellow American Marcos Giron before he began the comeback.

He looked tired but relieved to win this match that could have gone either way especially in the early stages.

Shelton gave us an idea of his emotions after the comeback win with the words written on the camera.

They were “humble” and “hungry.”

Shelton talked about what this career-marking event meant to him while calling it one of “toughest matches I’ve played in my life.”

The final will be held on Sunday, October 22, and Shelton will face veteran Russian player Aslan Karatsev.

30-year-old Karatsev has three career ATP titles and was ranked at a career-high No. 14 in February 2022.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
