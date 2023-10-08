The 2023 fall tennis swing in China has been fantastic for both the WTA and ATP Tour.

Begun in 2009, this part of the season is resuming for the first time since 2019 (2020-2022 were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Two young Americans are already in the Round of 16 at the ATP Shanghai Masters, and three other Americans are playing Round of 32 matches on Monday to also get into the Round of 16.

Who Is In The Round Of 16?

Ben Shelton has a Tuesday match against Jannik Sinner.

The two have never played before.

Both are young and with different personalities.

And Sebastian Korda took out second seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev (2019) in the Round of 32 to get a Tuesday faceoff with Francisco Cerundolo.

This is the biggest win of Korda’s career, his first defeat of a Top 5 ranked player.

Giant slayer ⚔️ Sebastian Korda records his first Top 5 win of his career, knocking out defending champion Daniil Medvedev.#RolexShanghaiMasters | @SH_RolexMasters pic.twitter.com/V26exExz2O — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 8, 2023

Points like this explain how he did it.

SEB-SATIONAL 🥶 One of the best points of 2023 from Korda & Medvedev!#RolexShanghaiMasters pic.twitter.com/9pAZPGk2iz — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 8, 2023

3 More Play On Monday For Round Of 16 Spots

Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz, and J.J. Wolf play on Monday to get into the Round of 16.

JJ Wolf

The player with the best haircut on tour.

👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/p0JHIDTrSC — Black Bet (@BllackBett) October 8, 2023

Still looming in the draw are Top 5 players Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Because Medvedev is out and the previous champions include Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Nikolay Davydenko, there will be a brand new champion crowned in 2023.

Watch all of the Shanghai Masters matches on the Tennis Channel from now through the finals on October 15.

