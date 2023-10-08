Tennis News and Rumors

Ben Shelton, Sebastian Korda Advance To Round Of 16 At Shanghai Masters


Wendi Oliveros


Ben Shelton

The 2023 fall tennis swing in China has been fantastic for both the WTA and ATP Tour.

Begun in 2009, this part of the season is resuming for the first time since 2019 (2020-2022 were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Two young Americans are already in the Round of 16 at the ATP Shanghai Masters, and three other Americans are playing Round of 32 matches on Monday to also get into the Round of 16.

Who Is In The Round Of 16?

Ben Shelton has a Tuesday match against Jannik Sinner.

The two have never played before.

Both are young and with different personalities.

And Sebastian Korda took out second seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev (2019) in the Round of 32 to get a Tuesday faceoff with Francisco Cerundolo.

This is the biggest win of Korda’s career, his first defeat of a Top 5 ranked player.

Points like this explain how he did it.

3 More Play On Monday For Round Of 16 Spots

Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz, and J.J. Wolf play on Monday to get into the Round of 16.

Ben Shelton, Sebastian Korda Advance To Round Of 16 At Shanghai Masters

Ben Shelton, Sebastian Korda Advance To Round Of 16 At Shanghai Masters

Still looming in the draw are Top 5 players Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Because Medvedev is out and the previous champions include Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Nikolay Davydenko, there will be a brand new champion crowned in 2023.

Watch all of the Shanghai Masters matches on the Tennis Channel from now through the finals on October 15.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

  
Tennis News and Rumors

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.


Wendi Oliveros

