Tennis News and Rumors

Ben Shelton Wins The 2023 Japan Open, 1st Career ATP Title

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Ben Shelton

American tennis player Ben Shelton won his first career ATP title on Sunday at the 2023 Japan Open.

He defeated Aslan Karastsev 7-5, 6-1.

Shelton turned professional less than a year ago.

His first season has been impressive most notably with a US Open semifinal appearance and this win.

Shelton started the year ranked 96th in the world and when the new rankings come out on Monday, he will be 15th.

The 21-year-old hugged his father/coach Bryan Shelton after the win.

He also expressed gratitude to the fans whom he tries to entertain while playing good tennis.

And last but not least, he had a message for his mother and the rest of his family watching in the United States.

Congratulations Ben Shelton on the first of hopefully many ATP titles!

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton Mounts Epic Comeback To Advance To First Career ATP Final In Japan

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  22h
Tennis News and Rumors
Boris Becker Holger Rune
Hall Of Famer Boris Becker To Coach Holger Rune
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 20 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton Defeats Tommy Paul, Reaches 2nd Career ATP Semifinal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 20 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Tommy Paul Ben Shelton
Tommy Paul And Ben Shelton Will Meet In Japan Open Quarterfinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Leylah Fernandez
Canadian Leylah Fernandez Wins Hong Kong Open, 1st Title In 19 Months
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula, Whose Mother Is Korean, Wins 2023 Korean Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 15 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
2015 China Open - Day 5
Former WTA World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza Has No Intention Of Returning From Extended Break From Game
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top