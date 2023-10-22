American tennis player Ben Shelton won his first career ATP title on Sunday at the 2023 Japan Open.

A star is born 🌟@BenShelton secures his first career ATP title, defeating Karatsev 7-5, 6-1!#KinoshitaGroupJapanOpen pic.twitter.com/CmUYuT1RIG — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 22, 2023

All business this week. 1st title in the books! Arigato Tokyo‼️💪🏽🏆🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/lpjIohqJPR — Ben Shelton (@BenShelton) October 22, 2023

He defeated Aslan Karastsev 7-5, 6-1.

Shelton turned professional less than a year ago.

His first season has been impressive most notably with a US Open semifinal appearance and this win.

Ben Shelton started the year as the world #96. 10 months later he’s the world #15. ✅Australian Open Quarterfinalist.

✅US Open Semifinalist

✅2 top 10 wins.

✅1st ATP title A star was born this season. 🇺🇸📞 pic.twitter.com/pZ2kdpgLYU — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 22, 2023

Shelton started the year ranked 96th in the world and when the new rankings come out on Monday, he will be 15th.

The 21-year-old hugged his father/coach Bryan Shelton after the win.

Ben Shelton immediately walks over to hug his dad and his team after winning his 1st ATP title in Tokyo. His dad made the decision to leave his job as a college coach to join Ben on tour this year. The decision paid off. Unforgettable moment. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4JIZK7kJxU — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 22, 2023

He also expressed gratitude to the fans whom he tries to entertain while playing good tennis.

And last but not least, he had a message for his mother and the rest of his family watching in the United States.

Ben Shelton thanks his mom & family after winning his 1st career title: “I also want to thank my family back home who I know have been watching on TV all week. No matter what time of night it was. Especially my mom, I know she’s watching. I know she hasn’t missed a match. No… pic.twitter.com/yhHz9Fy1F4 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 22, 2023

Congratulations Ben Shelton on the first of hopefully many ATP titles!

