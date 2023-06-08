The No. 4 ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush will be looking to continue his winning streak to nine fights when he takes on the former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.
Dariush has been campaigning for a title shot for a while now and he is finally getting the big fight he needs to get what he believes he deserves at UFC 289. Scroll below for information on Dariush’s career earnings, net worth, UFC record, next fight, age, height, and wife.
Beneil Dariush Career Earnings
Beneil Dariush has been in the UFC for the latter portion of nine years and has made an estimated $2,098,000.
In his last fight, he got a big win over top lightweight prospect Mateusz Gamrot by via unanimous decision. He walked away with a base salary of $100,000 and with a win and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $221,000.
Beneil Dariush Net Worth
Beneil Dariush is a longtime lightweight contender and has made an estimated $2 Million during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $5 Million.
Dariush has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2009 and has been a UFC fighter since he was 6-0 as a professional which was back in 2014.
With a win on Saturday night at UFC 289, Dariush can increase her net worth by over an estimated $200,000 with a win and promotional bonuses.
Beneil Dariush UFC Record
Beneil Dariush holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 22-4-1 which includes 13 wins coming inside the distance. He will look to improve his 16-4-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 289.
Beneil Dariush Next Fight
Beneil Dariush will fight Charles Oliveira in a 3-round co-main event fight this Saturday at UFC 289. This fight will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Dariush (-140) as the favorite.
Beneil Dariush Age, Height, Weight, Wife
Beneil Dariush fights out of Huntington Beach, California but is originally from Urmia, Iran.
He is currently married to Victoria Vu Dariush and they have a daughter named Alva Dariush.
- Age: 33
- Born: Urmia, Iran
- Height: 5’10″
- Weight: 155 pounds
- Reach: 72″
- Coach/Trainer: Raphael Cordeiro
