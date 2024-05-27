Best Destinations for Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore is one of the best free agents still left on the market. The one-time champion still has some juice left in the tank and could be a solid second cornerback on a contending team. He had a solid season with the Dallas Cowboys last year. Gilmore logged two interceptions, 13 passes defended, one forced fumble, and 68 combined tackles while playing on the other side of Trevon Diggs. As a result, there are at least three teams who would be a perfect fit for the five-time Pro Bowl defensive back.

Best Landing Spots for Defensive Back, Stephon Gilmore

Kansas City Chiefs

With the Chiefs losing L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans, the defending champions are in need of another reliable cornerback. Gilmore would fit that bill perfectly playing on the other side of Trent McDuffie. Kansas City’s defense was a revelation last year after being in the middle of the pack the previous season. Stephon Gilmore would thrive in a defense coached by defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, and assist in the team’s quest to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have been very busy this offseason. Not only did they hire Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach, they also got a makeover on their offense. Stephon Gilmore would be a welcome addition to a defensive unit that has aged and lost some key personnel. Not to mention, one can never have too much help on the defensive side of the ball when you share a division with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. Do not forget, the Chiefs also added reinforcements to their wide receiver room. It would behoove the Chargers to give the veteran a defensive back a look in order to bolster their secondary.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers boasted one of the best defensive units last season. That being said, adding a two-time All-Pro defensive back would help them compete in a division that features quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Gilmore would form a fearsome duo with Joey Porter Jr. and in turn, take some pressure off of pass-rushers, T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and Alex Highsmith.

Adding Gilmore would not be the only high-profile move for the Steelers this offseason. They also added Patrick Queen to shore up their right inside linebacker position. Considering all of this, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to form one of the best defenses ever assembled on paper.