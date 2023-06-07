Tennis News and Rumors

Bianca Andreescu And Michael Venus Will Play For French Open Mixed Doubles Title

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Bianca Andreescu

While fans were focusing on the singles action at the 2023 French Open, Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open Champion, partnered with New Zealander Michael Venus in mixed doubles, and they made it to the finals.

On Thursday, the pair will face Miyu Kato of Japan and her German partner Tim Puetz in the finals.

Kato became a household name during this year’s French Open for the unfortunate incident in ladies’ doubles when she accidentally hit the ballgirl with a ball.

The result was confusion on the court, and ultimately Kato and her partner Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified.

Kato was given permission to continue in mixed doubles.

About The Andreescu And Venus Team

Bianca Andreescu, 22, has never won a career doubles title so winning a Grand Slam title as the first one would be a big deal.

Michael Venus, 35, is an established doubles player who has never won a mixed doubles title but is the 2017 French Open men’s doubles champion with partner Ryan Harrison.

He is also an Olympic bronze medalist in men’s doubles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Venus has the experience, and Andreescu has a great game.

Fellow Canadian Leylah Fernandez Is Still Alive In Ladies’ Doubles

Speaking of Canadians who are playing in French Open doubles matches, Andreescu’s compatriot Leylah Fernandez is also still in the mix for a French Open title.

Fernandez and partner Taylor Townsend advanced to the ladies’ doubles semifinals.

 

It will be a rematch of the 2023 Miami Open with Fernandez and Townsend taking on the American duo of Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff.

This French Open has had its flaws, but quality tennis in every discipline is not one of them.

Andreescu and Venus’s title match is on Thursday, and Fernandez and Townsend’s match is on Friday.

Watch the final days of the 2023 French Open, concluding on Sunday, June 11, on NBC, Tennis Channel, and Peacock (streaming).

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
