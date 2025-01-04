Biggest AFC and NFC game in Week 18 of 2024 NFL season

Throughout the season since week five, we have done a weekly feature profiling all games where both teams are above the .500 mark. However, this week we are not focused on all games were both teams have winning records. That is because the game featuring the Seattle Seahawks (9-7) and Los Angeles Rams (10-6) do not have any consequences. The Rams won the NFC West and the Seahawks were eliminated in Week 17 when the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 30-24 in overtime this past Sunday night. Let’s now take a look at Kansas City at Denver and Minnesota at Detroit.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

The Chiefs head into the postseason as the number one seed in the American Football Conference at 15 wins and one loss. The Broncos are currently at nine wins and seven losses, and make the postseason with a win. Denver is also postseason bound with a loss, and if Miami does not beat the New York Jets and if Cincinnati does not beat Pittsburgh.

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions

Even though the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions have both qualified for the playoffs, this game has huge playoff implications. The Vikings and Lions have identical records of 14 wins and two losses, and the winner of this game wins the NFC North. However, the winner also gets the number one seed in the National Football Conference, and a bye to the divisional playoff. The loser will get the fifth seed.

There are several NFL superstars in this game as well. On offense, Lions quarterback Jared Goff of Novato, California is second in the NFL with 4398 passing yards, and Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold of Capistrano Beach, California is fourth in the NFL with 4153 passing yards. Meanwhile, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson of Saint Rose, Louisiana is second in receiving yards with 1479 and Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown of Anaheim Hills, California is fourth in receiving yards with 1186. On defense, Lions safety Kerby Joseph of Orlando, Florida leads the NFL with nine interceptions, and Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. of Scottsdale, Arizona is third in the NFL with six interceptions.