Billie Jean King Is A Member Of Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2024

Wendi Oliveros
Tennis legend Billie Jean King is among the recipients who will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a member of the Class of 2024.

King, 79, won 12 Grand Slam singles titles, 16 Grand Slam doubles titles, and 11 Grand Slam mixed doubles titles during her illustrious career spanning over 20 years.

She also famously beat Bobby Riggs in the 1973 Battle of the Sexes.


King is a Southern California native so the honor is even more significant to her as she grew up near the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She said:

“Thrilled to hear that l’ve been named to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2024, in the Sports Entertainment category. Such an honor that I am the first woman athlete to receive this distinction.”

With so much success playing the game, King’s impact was perhaps even greater off the tennis court.

She was and continues to be a tireless advocate for the recognition of female athletes and equal opportunities for women in tennis.

King is a member of the new Sports Entertainment category established in 2023.

NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan was the first person to be honored in this category; his ceremony was held in January.


Football player and actor Carl Weathers is also a Class of 2024 member in this category.

Other members of the Class of 2024 include late actor Chadwick Boseman, Gal Gadot, and Chris Pine as well as musicians Gwen Stefani, Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young and Def Leppard.

 

 

 

 

