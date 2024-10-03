Bills and Texans headline week five of NFL season

The fifth week of the 2024 National Football League regular season commences on Thursday. Of the 14 games to be played, there will be only one game where both teams are above .500. That will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas as the Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills.

Where are the Bills and Texans in the standings?

The Bills lead the AFC East with a record of three wins and one loss. The Texans lead the AFC South with a record of three wins and one loss.

Who beat the Bills and Texans so far?

Houston’s only loss came in week three, as they were spanked 34-7 by the Minnesota Vikings. Buffalo’s only loss came in week four, as they were also spanked 35-10 by the Baltimore Ravens.

Who have the Bills and Texans beaten?

The Bills opened the season with three straight wins. Buffalo first beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-28 at home in western New York. That was followed by dominant wins over the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, where they won by respective scores of 31-10 and 47-10. There is no doubt the Dolphins and Jaguars are in complete disarray at the moment. The Dolphins are dealing with a significant concussion injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, while the Jaguars are the worst team in the NFL (only team without a win) because their offense and defense are completely out of sync.

The Texans have won three rather tight games so far. Their wins have been by a combined score of 12 points. They narrowly defeated the Indianapolis Colts 29-27 in week one, despite a great performance by Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. That was followed by a 19-13 week three win over the Chicago Bears and a 24-20 week four win over the lowly Jaguars. So even though the Texans are at 3-1, they are a -15 after the first four games of the season.