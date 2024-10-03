NFL News and Rumors

Bills and Texans headline week five of NFL season

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

The fifth week of the 2024 National Football League regular season commences on Thursday. Of the 14 games to be played, there will be only one game where both teams are above .500. That will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas as the Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills.

Where are the Bills and Texans in the standings?

The Bills lead the AFC East with a record of three wins and one loss. The Texans lead the AFC South with a record of three wins and one loss.

Who beat the Bills and Texans so far?

Houston’s only loss came in week three, as they were spanked 34-7 by the Minnesota Vikings. Buffalo’s only loss came in week four, as they were also spanked 35-10 by the Baltimore Ravens.

Who have the Bills and Texans beaten?

The Bills opened the season with three straight wins. Buffalo first beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-28 at home in western New York. That was followed by dominant wins over the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars, where they won by respective scores of 31-10 and 47-10. There is no doubt the Dolphins and Jaguars are in complete disarray at the moment. The Dolphins are dealing with a significant concussion injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, while the Jaguars are the worst team in the NFL (only team without a win) because their offense and defense are completely out of sync.

The Texans have won three rather tight games so far. Their wins have been by a combined score of 12 points. They narrowly defeated the Indianapolis Colts 29-27 in week one, despite a great performance by Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. That was followed by a 19-13 week three win over the Chicago Bears and a 24-20 week four win over the lowly Jaguars. So even though the Texans are at 3-1, they are a -15 after the first four games of the season.

 

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Bills NFL News and Rumors Texans
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Bills and Texans headline week five of NFL season

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24242811_168396541_lowres-2
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 3 Of The 2024 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 1 2024
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_22201971_168396541_lowres-2
Six Week Five upsets in the National Football League
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 1 2024
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_19293045_168396541_lowres-2
Eagles face Buccaneers in a NFC Wildcard rematch
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 26 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Josh Allen Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 3 Of The 2024 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 24 2024
NFL News and Rumors
USATSI_24309315_168396541_lowres-2
Eight Week Three Upsets in 2024 NFL Season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 24 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Lamar Jackson
Does this become a must win for Baltimore?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 19 2024
More News
Arrow to top