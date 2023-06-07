Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson is Set for UFC Nashville on August 12th

The UFC featherweight division is set for a potential barnburner on August 12, 2023, as Billy Quarantillo takes on Damon Jackson. The two fighters are coming off knockout losses, and they are both looking to make a statement and get back on track in this fight.

BILLY Q IS BACK Billy Quarantillo vs Damon Jackson

August 5 | Nashville TN | 145 lbs via @BillyQMMA OF pic.twitter.com/rzighrEdz2 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 6, 2023

Billy Quarantillo needs a big win to get back to the top

Billy Quarantillo had a nasty knockout loss to a future hall-of-fame UFC fighter in Edson Barboza. He was streaking before his last loss and a win against Barboza was going to put him right in the middle of the action in the featherweight division.

Now he is set to take on Damon Jackson who also is coming off a brutal knockout loss in his last fight. These two matchup very well with one another and it certainly is a fight where Quarantillo can showcase his abilities. If he comes in there and shows out, the UFC can’t deny him a ranked opponent next.

Damon Jackson is searching for that big win

Damon Jackson has been flying under the radar during his time in the UFC. He sneakily has a 5-2 UFC record but is still searching for that big name on his resume and Quarantillo is just that.

Jackson is a tall, lanky fighter that has a great submission game. He is also super durable and tough as nails much like his counterpart and this fight has the makings of an all-out war between these two featherweight contenders.

Early Prediction Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson

This fight is very difficult to predict. Both fighters are very good, and they have both shown that they can win fights in different ways. I think this fight will be very close, and it could go either way. However, I think Quarantillo will be able to edge out Jackson by a close decision in what should be an all-out brawl between these two featherweight fighters.

Quarantillo is the more powerful striker, and he has the ability to finish fights whether it is on the feet or on the mat. I think he will be able to use his striking to control the fight at his preferred range, and he will be able to win by a decision or get a late stoppage win.

This fight is sure to be a great one, and it is a must-watch for any fan of MMA and it is a fantastic addition to the UFC Nashville fight card. UFC Nashville is still looking for a headliner so stay tuned in the coming weeks as more fights are announced.