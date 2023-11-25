NFL News and Rumors

Black Friday Football: NFL Fans Get Prime Opportunity to Watch Miami Dolphins Pick Off New York Jets During New Holiday Tradition

Jeff Hawkins
Highlighting the Miami Dolphins’ 34-13 victory over the New York Jets during an original Prime Video Black Friday broadcast at MetLife Stadium, wide receiver Tyreek Hill celebrated his recent marriage by presenting his new bride with a touchdown ball and defensive back Jevon Holland scored on a Hail Mary pick-six.

Twitter fans responded to the big plays and the Dolphins (8-3) pulling away from the grounded Jets (4-7), who have dropped four straight NFL outings.

The Jets entered Friday with fanfare, but it didn‘t last too long into the fourth quarter …

Keeping the game scoreless, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner showed why fourth-down plays should be designed to go elsewhere. Instead of going for a field goal from the 4-yard line on their opening possession, the Dolphins were denied …

Following a low-scoring first quarter, Tyreek Hill, the newly wed wide receiver, scored the game’s first touchdown and knew exactly where to go …

Down 10-0, Brandin Echols gave the Jets’ fans something to cheer about, returning a Tua Tagovailoa interception for 30 yards and a TD. The celebration didn’t last long …

On the final play of the first half, Holland picked off a Hail Mary by QB Tim Boyle and weaved is way through the Jets’ offensive unit virtually untouched for a 99-year TD return. Working his 712th NFL broadcast, play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, who is no stranger to iconic calls, described the play as “Insanity … Thats as crazy as anything you’ll ever see” …

Holland’s Hail Mary pick-six was pursued to great lengths by Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson …

A laundry list of Jets’ offensive “defenders” missed opportunities to deny Holland’s career highlight. Following up on Michael’s call, analyst Kirk Herbstreit declared: “If there’s ever a play that embodies the entire season, this is it for the New York Jets” …

Defensively, Christian Wilkins, a 310-pounder with lateral quickness, was credited with two sacks while helping to keep the Jets’ offense grounded. The Jets were held to 159 total yards Friday …

With the Jets’ offense failing to show a big-play ability, the Dolphins started pulling away on Raheem Mostert’s 13-yard TD run, capping a 15-play, 92-yard drive lasting 9:03 …

Breaking news! Boyle hit Wilson for a 1-yard TD reception. It was the Jets’ 10th offensive TD in 11 games …

The good times didn’t last for the Jets. One minute two seconds later, Mostert, the NFL’s rushing touchdown leader, scored off right tackle for a 34-yard run. As Michaels said: “Icing on the cake, touchdown Mostert” …

Some Jets fans fought as feebly – and subsequently hit in the face equally – as their football team …

Final score: Dolphins 34, Jets 13 …

Dolphins Jets NFL News and Rumors Prime Video Twitter
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
