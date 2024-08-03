MLB News and Rumors

Blake Snell posts third no-hitter of 2024

Jeremy Freeborn
San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell of Seattle, Washington threw the third no-hitter of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season on Friday. He accomplished the feat in a 3-0 Giants win over the Cincinnati Reds. This was also the first no-hitter of Snell’s career.

Statistics from the no-hitter

Snell threw 114 pitches, of which 78 pitches were strikes. He had 11 strikeouts compared to three walks. Snell threw to 29 batters, and forced two ground outs, 13 flyouts, and three live drive outs.

Who had the other two no-hitters in 2024?

Ronel Blanco of Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic was the first player to throw a no-hitter this season. He accomplished the feat with the Houston Astros over the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1 in a dominant 10-0 Houston win. Blanco was followed by Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres. The native of Milton, Georgia threw a no-hitter on July 25 in a 3-0 Padres win over the Washington Nationals.

Snell gaining significant momentum

Snell won his first game as a member of the Giants organization. On March 19, not too long before the start of the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season, Snell signed a two-year deal worth $62 million. It has taken a little while for Snell too get comfortable in San Francisco. After a start to the season where he had a horrendous earned run average of 12.86, he has been excellent in his last five starts, and has only given up two earned runs in 33 innings for a remarkable earned run average of 0.55.

Snell’s 2024 MLB Statistics

In 11 starts, Snell has a record of one win, three losses and an earned run average of 4.29. He had a complete game shutout in 56 2/3 innings pitched, and gave up 40 hits, 27 earned runs, five home runs, and 24 walks, to go along with 72 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.13.

 

