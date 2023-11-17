NFL picks

Bleacher Report’s NFL Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Bleacher Report NFL Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton, along with editors Wes O’Donnell and Ian Hanford, have released their NFL Week 11 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 11 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Bleacher Report football staff’s NFL Week 11 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bleacher Report NFL Week 11 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 11 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Browns (-1.5)

Hanford, O’Donnell, and Sobleski are picking the Cleveland Browns to win at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “This feels like the week where the Steelers’ luck finally runs out. Pittsburgh has slogged its way to 6-3 behind an opportunistic defense and key plays in big moments on offense,” Hanford wrote.

“The Steelers want to make the game ugly and trust themselves to play their best when the moments matter most. But the Browns can do the same thing. Cleveland has allowed under 1,400 passing yards total this season and while the Browns don’t take it away as often as the Steelers do, they’re strong in that department as well.

“I’d expect a low-scoring, sloppy game between two teams vying for AFC playoff seeding, and Pittsburgh finally falters against a defense that can match its own. Take the Browns to win and cover.”

Other NFL Week 11 expert picks are on the main page.

Bet on Browns (-1.5)

Packers (+3)

Gagnon is the only Bleacher Report NFL staff member trusting the Green Bay Packers to win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. “I have no strong feelings about this one because I have no trust for either team,” he wrote.

“The Packers are getting points at home, they easily beat the Rams there two weeks ago, and they have a good enough defense to hang in here, if not win it outright considering the unreliability of the Chargers.

“I wouldn’t bet on this game, but Green Bay is still a fairly obvious choice given those circumstances.”

Bet on Packers (+3)

Chiefs (-2.5)

Gagnon and O’Donnell are the only staff members taking the Kansas City Chiefs at home over the Philadelphia Eagles. “Usually, in situations like this, I’d take the points and say a team like the Eagles can have this one outright, and the Chiefs will avenge the loss should they meet again, which in this case would be a Super Bowl rematch,” O’Donnell wrote.

“The usually potent KC offense has left something to be desired, only scoring 30 or more points twice so far this season. But the Chiefs are coming off a bye week after a win over the Dolphins in Germany. They sport one of the league’s best defenses and a head coach up against his former team.

“If there ever was a time to rise to the occasion in the regular season, even though it’s a nonconference showdown, this is it. Chiefs take enough of a lead to cover late, and the defense holds on in the final drive to seal the win.”

O’Donnell has Kansas City winning and covering the spread.

For all of the Bleacher Report NFL Week 11 picks, head over to the site. More NFL Week 11 expert picks are on the main page. Try out the available welcome bonuses right now for the best NFL betting apps.

Bet on Chiefs (-2.5)
Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
The Ringer NFL Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023

The Ringer’s NFL Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions

Author image James Foglio  •  13min
NFL picks
NFL.com NFL Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
NFL.com’s NFL Week 11 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  14h
NFL picks
bill-belichick-face-cuts-1634565200055
John Breech NFL Week 10 Picks & Predictions 2023
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 11 2023
NFL picks
Kyler Murray is The Second-Highest Paid Player in NFL History
Jamey Eisenberg NFL Week 10 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 11 2023
NFL picks
Sporting News NFL Week 10 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
Sporting News’ NFL Week 10 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Nov 10 2023
NFL picks
Sports Illustrateds NFL Week 10 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
Sports Illustrated’s NFL Week 10 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Nov 10 2023
NFL picks
CBS Sports NFL Week 10 Expert Picks & Predictions 2023
CBS Sports’ NFL Week 10 Expert Picks & Predictions
Author image James Foglio  •  Nov 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top