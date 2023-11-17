Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton, along with editors Wes O’Donnell and Ian Hanford, have released their NFL Week 11 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 11 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Next, the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET for Monday Night Football.

Browns (-1.5)

Hanford, O’Donnell, and Sobleski are picking the Cleveland Browns to win at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “This feels like the week where the Steelers’ luck finally runs out. Pittsburgh has slogged its way to 6-3 behind an opportunistic defense and key plays in big moments on offense,” Hanford wrote.

“The Steelers want to make the game ugly and trust themselves to play their best when the moments matter most. But the Browns can do the same thing. Cleveland has allowed under 1,400 passing yards total this season and while the Browns don’t take it away as often as the Steelers do, they’re strong in that department as well.

“I’d expect a low-scoring, sloppy game between two teams vying for AFC playoff seeding, and Pittsburgh finally falters against a defense that can match its own. Take the Browns to win and cover.”

Packers (+3)

Gagnon is the only Bleacher Report NFL staff member trusting the Green Bay Packers to win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. “I have no strong feelings about this one because I have no trust for either team,” he wrote.

“The Packers are getting points at home, they easily beat the Rams there two weeks ago, and they have a good enough defense to hang in here, if not win it outright considering the unreliability of the Chargers.

“I wouldn’t bet on this game, but Green Bay is still a fairly obvious choice given those circumstances.”

Chiefs (-2.5)

Gagnon and O’Donnell are the only staff members taking the Kansas City Chiefs at home over the Philadelphia Eagles. “Usually, in situations like this, I’d take the points and say a team like the Eagles can have this one outright, and the Chiefs will avenge the loss should they meet again, which in this case would be a Super Bowl rematch,” O’Donnell wrote.

“The usually potent KC offense has left something to be desired, only scoring 30 or more points twice so far this season. But the Chiefs are coming off a bye week after a win over the Dolphins in Germany. They sport one of the league’s best defenses and a head coach up against his former team.

“If there ever was a time to rise to the occasion in the regular season, even though it’s a nonconference showdown, this is it. Chiefs take enough of a lead to cover late, and the defense holds on in the final drive to seal the win.”

O’Donnell has Kansas City winning and covering the spread.

For all of the Bleacher Report NFL Week 11 picks, head over to the site.