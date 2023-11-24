Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton, along with editors Wes O’Donnell and Ian Hanford, have released their NFL Week 12 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 12 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Bleacher Report football staff’s NFL Week 12 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bleacher Report NFL Week 12 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 12 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, the Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Texans (+1)

Davenport, Knox, and Sobleski are picking the Houston Texans to win at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Knox predicts Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will have a great game to sweep Jacksonville for the season series.

“Jacksonville has the better record and might be the better team in this matchup. However, the Texans have won three straight and have plenty of momentum,” he wrote. “DeMeco Ryans is probably the Coach of the Year front-runner, and C.J. Stroud is a virtual lock for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Houston must be taken very seriously in the AFC playoff race.

“Two things concern me about the Jaguars in this game — their lack of a complementary pass-rusher opposite Josh Allen and a very inconsistent secondary. This should be a closer game than the first meeting, which the Texans won by 20, but I see Stroud exploiting Jacksonville’s 29th-ranked pass defense early and often enough to get the win.”

Colts (-2.5)

Sobleski, O’Donnell, Hanford, and Gagnon believe the Indianapolis Colts will make some noise at home coming off their bye week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rest of the Bleacher Report NFL staff is riding with the Bucs.

“The Buccaneers have lost five of their last six games. They don’t run the ball well enough to exploit the Colts’ soft defensive interior. And Indianapolis had two weeks to prepare for this game,” Sobleski wrote. “The time off should allow the Colts to reassess their approach and get healthier after dealing with multiple key injuries prior to the break in action.

“Furthermore, Jonathan Taylor should now be fully integrated into the offense alongside Zack Moss to form the type of tandem the Colts can ride during what looks like a relatively weak second-half schedule.”

Browns (+1)

Additionally, Sobleski is the only Bleacher Report NFL staff member who picked the Cleveland Browns to upset the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 12. Cleveland is 2-11 in its last 13 games against Denver. The Browns are also 1-7 in their past eight road games versus the Broncos.

“Too many will be lulled into a false sense of security to select the Broncos because A) Sean Payton’s squad has won four straight games and B) fifth-round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues to be the Browns’ starting quarterback.

“This game is not a particularly good matchup for Denver, though. First, the Browns will establish the run with the combination of Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt and DTR. The Broncos rank dead last against opposing rushing games.

“Second, Russell Wilson is the league’s fourth-most sacked quarterback. The Browns feature arguably the league’s best defensive front. Myles Garrett will attack the weak links and expose those offensive linemen.”

For all of the Bleacher Report NFL Week 12 picks, head over to the site. More NFL Week 12 expert picks are on the main page.