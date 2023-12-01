Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton, along with editors Wes O’Donnell and Ian Hanford, have released their NFL Week 13 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 13 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Bleacher Report football staff’s NFL Week 13 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bleacher Report NFL Week 13 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 13 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. Finally, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Texans (-3)

O’Donnell is the only Bleacher Report NFL analyst predicting the Houston Texans will win at home over the Denver Broncos in Week 13. Although Denver has won five consecutive games, the Broncos are also 3-13 in their past 16 road games.

“Apparently the Broncos’ five-game winning streak has earned them enough goodwill with the panel to leave me alone on the Texans laying 3.5 points with only Knox thinking Houston wins outright but doesn’t cover,” O’Donnell wrote.

“That’s the likelier scenario in my head, too, but I still just don’t trust the Broncos enough. Four of their last five games have been played at home. The last time they played in the 1 p.m. ET window was October 1, and the Texans are coming off a stinging loss to a division rival. “This is the Texans’ final tie of a three-game homestand, and they’ll defend their turf with an emphatic victory against a team that is due for a letdown.”

Other NFL Week 13 expert picks are on the main page.

Eagles (+3)

O’Donnell and Sobleski are picking the Philadelphia Eagles at home over the San Francisco 49ers in this rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship. O’Donnell expects Philly to at least cover. The rest of the Bleacher Report NFL staff has the Niners winning and covering the spread.

“Loathe to admit it though I am, the Eagles are a good, strong football team. This NFC title game rematch from a season ago, somehow sandwiched for Philly between games against the Chiefs then Bills and Cowboys next week, seems pretty cruel from a scheduling point of view,” O’Donnell wrote. “But the Eagles knew this stretch was coming, and they’ve proved to be a team that can pull out wins even when they don’t play their best game or make mistakes. “The same cannot necessarily be said for the front-running 49ers. I don’t like it, but I’ll lay these points down and count on Hurts and Co. to cover even if they do it late.”

Chiefs (-5.5)

Furthermore, Gagnon and Moton are the few Bleacher Report NFL staff members predicting the Green Bay Packers will at least cover the spread at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Knox believes the Packers are capable of hanging with K.C.

“Prime-time games can be wacky, and if the line were over a touchdown and an extra point, I’d think long and hard about backing the Packers here. Jordan Love has done some of his best work against man coverage, and Steve Spagnuolo tends to run a lot of it,” Knox wrote.

However, Spagnuolo also does an excellent job of switching up looks and disguising plays, which can create problems for a still-inexperienced starter. The Chiefs offense, meanwhile, seemed to finally find a second-half spark in Week 12 and may have settled on a reliable No. 2 target in Rashee Rice.

“Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes remain one of the NFL’s biggest constants, and while I expect a relatively close game, I also expect Mahomes to outplay Love down the stretch.”

For all of the Bleacher Report NFL Week 13 picks, head over to the site. More NFL Week 13 expert picks are on the main page. Try out the available welcome bonuses right now for the best NFL betting apps.