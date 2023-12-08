Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton, along with editors Wes O’Donnell and Ian Hanford, have released their NFL Week 14 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 14 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Bleacher Report football staff’s NFL Week 14 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bleacher Report NFL Week 14 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 14 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. ET.

Next, the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET. Finally, the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys at 8:20 p.m. ET for Sunday Night Football.

Lions (-3)

Davenport, Hanford, and Moton are among the Bleacher Report NFL analysts predicting the Detroit Lions will defeat the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 14.

“I can’t lie. The Lions make me nervous, and not just because Gagnon picked Chicago, and I think he’s a member of the Illuminati controlling the outcome of NFL games (I may need to watch less YouTube),” Davenport wrote.

“The Detroit defense has recently been…bad. Maybe not 2022 Lions bad, but close enough that the anxiety level from the Detroit fanbase is almost as high as U-M fans who found out they were playing Alabama and not Florida State.

“The Bears also have a sneaky-good defense, especially against the run. But if their 12-10 Week 12 win over the Vikings was any indication, the Bears offense may be just what Detroit’s D needs to get untracked.

“The Lions aren’t a legit Super Bowl contender (Sorry — they just aren’t.), but they’re a fair bit more than three points better than a Bears team whose best bet is stacking losses, firing Matt Eberflus and then drafting Caleb Williams and Marvin Harrison Jr.”

Bills (+1.5)

O’Donnell, Sobleski, and Hanford are picking the Buffalo Bills to upset the Kansas City Chiefs on the road this week. “I’ve been aboard the ‘Josh Allen’s Bills will finally win the Super Bowl this year’ boat for too long. And this is it,” O’Donnell wrote.

“This is my last cast into Lake Erie after sitting for years with my fishing rod in hand hoping to catch the largest walleye ever. Both teams have its backs to the wall coming off losses, but the Bills are much worse off.

“The implications hanging overhead — Chiefs potentially losing more ground in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 seed and the Bills shockingly clinging to playoff hopes — make this a de facto playoff game here in Week 14.

“I don’t know what to make of Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offensive struggles right now, but I still consider them title contenders regardless of this game’s outcome. “The Bills need this, right bloodydamn now, and I’m going to take them straight up — the points are simply an added bonus in this scenario — in belief that a win will keep my boat afloat long enough to keep my line in the water.”

Eagles (+3.5)

Additionally, Hanford is the only Bleacher Report NFL staff member expecting the Philadelphia Eagles to win outright on the road against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Most the crew still picked the Eagles to cover the spread.

“Dallas has been on fire as of late, averaging 42 points per game in wins over the Panthers, Giants, Commanders and Seahawks after losing to the Eagles in Week 9. Aside from the Seahawks, though — and Thursday night’s game got uncomfortable for Dallas — none of those games should have presented a challenge for the Cowboys,” Hanford wrote. “So, it’s hard for me to praise them extensively. The 49ers put the Eagles’ warts on full display last week, using their YAC monster offense to exploit the Eagles’ patchwork LB core in space. But Dallas’ offense doesn’t scheme the way Kyle Shanahan’s does even if Dak Prescott is getting (deserved) MVP hype at the moment.

“Despite last week’s blowout loss, I still believe the Eagles to be one of the two best teams in the NFL. And they’re resilient, as they’ve shown in close wins throughout the year. Look for the Eagles to bounce back and not only cover the 3.5 but win outright to snap Dallas’ five-game winning streak in AT&T Stadium in this rivalry series.”

For all of the Bleacher Report NFL Week 14 picks, head over to the site. More NFL Week 14 expert picks are on the main page. Try out the available welcome bonuses right now for the best NFL betting apps.