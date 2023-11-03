Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton, along with editors Wes O’Donnell and Ian Hanford, have released their NFL Week 9 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 9 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Bleacher Report football staff’s NFL Week 9 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bleacher Report NFL Week 9 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 9 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 9:30 a.m. ET in Germany.

Next, the Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 4:25 p.m. ET. If you’re new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Dolphins (+1)

O’Donnell is among the four NFL analysts — Davenport, Knox, and Sobleski — picking the Miami Dolphins to upset the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany this Sunday. “Throw out almost everything heading into this game due to it being played in Germany, and the line largely represents this,” O’Donnell wrote.

“The Chiefs, on paper, are a more complete team despite coming off a loss to the Broncos, while the Dolphins have struggled against teams with winning records — 0-2 by double digits — and the line represents this as well. I’m taking Miami mostly due to the Tyreek Hill revenge game factor.

“Since changing teams, he’s yet to play against his former squad. Hill nearly leads the league in every major receiving category (he has three fewer targets and receptions than leader Stefon Diggs in those categories) and the Chiefs will absolutely try to take him away. This will open things up for Miami elsewhere.

“Kansas City has scored 30-plus only twice this season (home vs. Chicago and home vs. the Chargers) and both teams are in the bottom third of the league in scoring defense.

“Overseas games usually have an element of ugliness to them, and while I respect the talent and performance KC’s defense has put on display this season, giving up only 16.1 points per game, I’m taking the better offense here. The Chiefs can avenge this loss in the postseason when it matters more.”

Other NFL Week 9 expert picks are on the main page.

Ravens (-6)

Four Bleacher Report NFL staff members have the Baltimore Ravens hanging on at home to beat the Seattle in Week 9— Davenport, Gagnon, Knox, and O’Donnell. “This one’s very close for me, and if the line was just a tick higher, I’d have to back Seattle,” Knox wrote.

“The Seahawks defense has looked much better than last year’s edition, and the tandem of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet can find room against a Baltimore defense surrendering 4.1 yards per carry.

“However, Geno Smith has not been better than he was a year ago, and with six turnovers in his last three games, it’s hard to trust him against a very stingy Ravens pass defense. It took a couple of late breaks for Seattle to survive Cleveland at home last week. In Baltimore, I’ll take the Ravens by six.” Additionally, the Ravens have won their past six interconference matchups against NFC opponents. Baltimore is also 5-1 in its last six games versus NFC West teams. In fact, Seattle is 1-6 ATS in its previous seven contests played in November.

Cowboys (+3)

Furthermore, Davenport is the only NFL analyst predicting the Dallas Cowboys will upset the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. “This game is so good (and this pick so difficult) that I don’t even have jokes — not even a tired ‘Philly fans are so mean they beat up Girl Scouts to get free tailgating cookies’ joke,” he wrote.

“The Eagles are the better team in a vacuum, and Dallas has laid two eggs on the road this year, including a flat-out embarrassing loss in Arizona.

“But Jalen Hurts’ ouchie knee could be a real factor in this game given the Cowboys’ ability to rush the passer, and no one is talking about the fact that the Eagles pass defense is kind of, um, bad—they just gave up almost 400 yards and four scores to Thurston Howell and the Commanders.

“There is no dominant team in either conference this season, and the Cowboys are capable of going into Philly and squeaking out a win that would make the whole conference more interesting.”

For all of the Bleacher Report NFL Week 9 picks, head over to the site. More NFL Week 9 expert picks are on the main page. Try out the available welcome bonuses right now for the best NFL betting apps.