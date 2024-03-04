Columbus Blue Jackets center Kent Johnson is out for the rest of the 2023-24 National Hockey League regular season. The native of Port Moody, British Columbia is projected to have left shoulder surgery this week according to Rogers Sportsnet.

When did the injury occur?

Johnson tore his labrum in a 4-1 Blue Jackets loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday. According to Jeff Svoboda of bluejackets.com, it was only in the latter stages of the Blue Jackets’s game against the New York Rangers, that Johnson was experiencing discomfort. The pain Johnson was encountering occurred after the final faceoff with 12 seconds left in the third period. Johnson lost the faceoff to Rangers centre Jonny Brodzinski of Ham Lake, Minnesota. This was the only time the entire game Johnson lost a faceoff.

Johnson in 2023-24

In 2023-24, Johnson had six goals and 10 assists for 16 points. He was a -2 in 42 games. Johnson also had 10 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, 62 shots on goal, eight faceoff wins, 16 blocked shots, 10 hits, 16 takeaways, and seven giveaways.

Johnson’s game-winning goal came on December 14, 2023 in a 6-5 Blue Jackets win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Johnson scored from defenseman Zach Werenski of Grosse Pointe, Michigan and multi-positional forward Justin Danforth of Oshawa, Ontario. Danforth plays centre and right wing.

First Round pick in 2021

Johnson was the fifth overall pick in the 2021 National Hockey League Entry Draft. He was chosen only behind Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power of Mississauga, Ontario, Seattle Kraken center Matthew Beniers of Hingham, Massachusetts, Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish, and New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes of Manchester, New Hampshire.

Injuries in Columbus continue to mount

Injuries continue to be a serious problem in Columbus. In addition to Johnson, Adam Fantilli is on the injury reserve with a calf laceration from an injury he suffered against the Seattle Kraken. Meanwhile, prospect Jordan Dumais of Montreal, Quebec is out for the rest of the season with double hip surgery and hernia surgery. Columbus is last in the East with 50 points.