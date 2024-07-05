Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano out six weeks after elbow surgery

The Toronto Blue Jays received a significant blow on Wednesday when they announced that closer Jordan Romano of Markham, Ontario will be out six weeks according to Darragh McDonald of mlbtraderumors.com. Romano has not pitched well at all this season for a franchise that has been predictably abysmal after dreadful transactions made by management over the last few seasons.

Romano had arthroscopic surgery to repair an impingement in his throwing elbow. The Blue Jays franchise will be fortunate if it is just an impingement because most pitchers this season who have an elbow injury, have had to undergo season ending surgery.

Romano’s dreadful 2024 Major League Baseball statistics

Romano has a record of one win and two losses with an earned run average of 6.59. During 15 games, he has had eight saves. In 13 2/3 innings pitched, Romano has given up 16 hits, 10 earned runs, four home runs, and four walks, to go along with 13 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.46.

Two-time All-Star

Romano was an American League All-Star in 2022 and 2023. In 2022, Romano pitched 63 games, and had a record of five wins and four losses with an earned run average of 2.11 and 36 saves. In 2023, Romano pitched 59 games, and had a record of five wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 2.90 and 36 saves for the second straight season.

Blue Jays relievers struggling as a whole

The Blue Jays bullpen was supposed to be a strength heading into 2024, but it has been anything but. Toronto in fact has the second worst bullpen in all of Major League Baseball. After having a respectable 3.68 earned run average last year, the Blue Jays’s bullpen in 2024 is 4.80. The only team with a worse earned run average among the bullpen is the Colorado Rockies at 5.62. However, that is expected because the Rockies are rebuilding and play in the most hitter friendly ballpark in the Majors.