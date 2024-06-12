Blue Jays trade utility man Cavan Biggio to the Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays have traded utility infielder Cavan Biggio of Houston, Texas to the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league pitcher Braydon Fisher according to the Canadian Press on Wednesday. Cavan Biggio, who is the son of former Houston Astros star second baseman and Hall of Famer Craig Biggio of Smithtown, New York, will now be joining a team that has a legitimate chance of winning the World Series. The Dodgers are Biggio’s second Major League Baseball team as he has played the last six seasons with the Blue Jays.

2024 MLB Statistics

In 2024, Biggio batted .200 with two home runs and nine runs batted in. During 44 games, 110 at bats, and 131 plate appearances, he scored 15 runs, and had 22 hits, four doubles, two stolen bases, 14 walks. 32 total bases, an on base percentage of .323 and a slugging percentage of .291. The stolen bases came in two Blue Jays wins. The first came in a 5-3 Blue Jays win over the Seattle Mariners on April 9, and the second came in a 3-1 Blue Jays win over the Dodgers on April 28.

Versatile

One strength that Biggio brings to the Dodgers is the fact he can play multiple defensive positions. In his Major League career, he has played 252 games at seconds base, 88 games in the outfield, 80 games at third base, 73 games at first base, and one game at shortstop.

Recently demoted

Due to the fact Biggio was only hitting at the Mendoza Line, and one of many Blue Jays hitters who were predictably struggling offensively this season, he was demoted on June 7, so hot hitting minor leaguer Spencer Horwitz of Timonium, Maryland could get some much needed Major League at bats.

Leading the National League West

The Dodgers are at 42 wins and 26 losses. They have a winning percentage of .618, and lead the National League West by seven and a half games over the second place San Diego Padres.