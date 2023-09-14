Brandon Ingram to Wait to Discuss Extension

Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans is eligible for contract extension. However, he is going to wait until the next offseason to engage in these types of discussions. This season, Ingram will be owed $33.8 million. Next year, the small forward will be owed $36.0 million. However, if Brandon Ingram were to make an All-NBA Team, he would become eligible for a supermax extension. This would mean he would have to play 65 or more games though, something he has had trouble doing throughout his career. All in all, the 2024 offseason will be interesting for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram to Wait Until 2024 Offseason to Discuss Contract Extension With New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram’s Impact

Even though Ingram has had trouble with injuries, he is still one of the most important pieces to the New Orleans Pelicans. While Zion Williamson has the most potential, his future is cloudy with the organization. Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum are still two capable stars, and they also have a solid supporting cast. However, Ingram is considered by some the most valuable star on New Orleans. For his career, he has averaged 19.2 points, 5.2 total rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

On top of this, the former Los Angeles Laker also possesses a true shooting percentage of 55.8 percent. Not to mention, Ingram has made an All-Star Team and was the 2019-20 Most Improved Player of the Year. Brandon Ingram may have had a less than stellar FIBA World Cup performance, but he is still a vital player to New Orleans’ success.

Can the New Orleans Pelicans Make the Playoffs?

Much of a potential contract extension will be predicated on how well the Pelicans play this coming year. The team resides in a very competitive Western Conference. However, they have the talent to make it to the postseason, at least via the play-in tournament. If the Pelicans can make a relatively deep playoff run next season, then Brandon Ingram could be getting a contract extension sooner rather than later.

However, Ingram does need to become more consistent. Especially if he aspires to make an All-NBA Team which would qualify him for a supermax extension. With all of this in mind, next season is going to be very telling for Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans. It could be the most important season of Ingram’s NBA career.

NBA Betting Content You May Like