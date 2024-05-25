Braves sign infielder Joey Wendle

The Atlanta Braves have signed infielder Joey Wendle of Wilmington, Delaware to a contract according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. Wendle, who plays second base, shortstop and third base, is joining his fifth Major League Baseball franchise. He has previously played for the Oakland Athletics from 2016 and 2017, the Tampa Bay Rays from 2018 to 2021, the Miami Marlins in 2022 and 2023, and the New York Mets in 2024.

Released by the Mets

Wendle was not with the Mets long this season. That is because he was released on May 20.

Wendle’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Wendle batted .222 with zero home runs and one run batted in. During 18 games, 36 at bats and 37 plate appearances, he scored three runs and had eight hits, one double, one stolen base, one walk, and nine total bases. Wendle also had an on base percentage of .243 and slugging percentage of .250. Wendle’s walk came in an 8-7 Mets win over the Atlanta Braves on April 8. Wendle’s double and run batted in came in a 3-1 Mets win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 16. Wendle’s stolen base came in a 6-4 Mets win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 20.

2021 All-Star

While with the Rays in 2021, Wendle was an American League All-Star. He batted .265 with 11 home runs and 54 runs batted in. During 136 games, 460 at bats and 501 plate appearances, Wendle scored 73 runs and had 122 hits, 31 doubles, four triples, eight stolen bases, 28 walks, 194 total bases, three sacrifice bunts, an on base percentage of .319 and a slugging percentage of .422. In 2021, Wendle had career highs in runs scored and home runs.

Second in the National League East

The Braves are second in the National League East with a record of 29 wins and 19 losses for a winning percentage of .604. Despite the respectable start, the Braves find themselves six games back of the division leading Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta does however hold down the top wildcard spot on the senior circuit.