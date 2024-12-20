MLB News and Rumors

Braves sign outfielder Bryan De La Cruz

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_24329936_168396541_lowres-2

The Atlanta Braves have attempted to increase their outfield depth with the signing of Bryan De La Cruz of Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic according to Caleb Dodson of Qhubo on Wednesday. The terms of the deal are one year and worth $860,000 according to Rogers Sportsnet.

De La Cruz joins third MLB team

The Braves will be De La Cruz’s third Major League Baseball team he has played for in his career. He has previously played four seasons with the Miami Marlins from 2021 to 2024, and 44 games last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

2024 MLB Statistics

De La Cruz shared his time with the Pirates and Marlins. He batted .233 with 21 home runs and 68 runs batted in. During 149 games, 584 at bats and 622 plate appearances, De La Cruz scored 61 runs and had 136 hits, 25 doubles, five stolen bases, 29 walks, 224 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .271 and a slugging percentage of .384. In 2024, De La Cruz has career highs in runs scored, home runs and stolen bases. He also tied a career high in sacrifice flies, as he also had five with the Marlins in 2023.

With the Marlins in 2024, De La Cruz had significant impact. He led the Marlins in home runs (18) and runs batted in (51) at the time of the deal to Pittsburgh. De La Cruz batted .245 with the Marlins, but only .200 with the Pirates.

Why did the Braves sign De La Cruz?

Atlanta needed outfield insurance because Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela, the 2023 National League Most Valuable Player Award winner, may not be ready for the start of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season as he recovers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, that forced him to play only 42 games last season. Joining De La Cruz in the Atlanta outfield to start the 2025 season are Jarred Kelenic of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Michael Harris II of Decatur, Georgia.

 

 

Topics  
Braves MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24329936_168396541_lowres-2

Braves sign outfielder Bryan De La Cruz

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24072379_168396541_lowres-2
White Sox sign right handed pitcher Bryse Wilson
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  23h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves
Cubs trade OF Cody Bellinger and C Matt Thaiss
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 18 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23581450_168396541_lowres-2
Red Sox trade second baseman Enmanuel Valdez to Pirates
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 16 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_18088766_168396541_lowres-2
Athletics acquire Jeffrey Springs from Rays
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALDS-Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics
Catcher Carson Kelly and outfielder Kyle Tucker join the Cubs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 14 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21526130_168396541_lowres-2
Brewers trade Devin Williams to Yankees for Nestor Cortes
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 14 2024
More News
Arrow to top