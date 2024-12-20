Braves sign outfielder Bryan De La Cruz

The Atlanta Braves have attempted to increase their outfield depth with the signing of Bryan De La Cruz of Santo Domingo Este, Dominican Republic according to Caleb Dodson of Qhubo on Wednesday. The terms of the deal are one year and worth $860,000 according to Rogers Sportsnet.

De La Cruz joins third MLB team

The Braves will be De La Cruz’s third Major League Baseball team he has played for in his career. He has previously played four seasons with the Miami Marlins from 2021 to 2024, and 44 games last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

2024 MLB Statistics

De La Cruz shared his time with the Pirates and Marlins. He batted .233 with 21 home runs and 68 runs batted in. During 149 games, 584 at bats and 622 plate appearances, De La Cruz scored 61 runs and had 136 hits, 25 doubles, five stolen bases, 29 walks, 224 total bases, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .271 and a slugging percentage of .384. In 2024, De La Cruz has career highs in runs scored, home runs and stolen bases. He also tied a career high in sacrifice flies, as he also had five with the Marlins in 2023.

With the Marlins in 2024, De La Cruz had significant impact. He led the Marlins in home runs (18) and runs batted in (51) at the time of the deal to Pittsburgh. De La Cruz batted .245 with the Marlins, but only .200 with the Pirates.

Why did the Braves sign De La Cruz?

Atlanta needed outfield insurance because Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela, the 2023 National League Most Valuable Player Award winner, may not be ready for the start of the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season as he recovers from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, that forced him to play only 42 games last season. Joining De La Cruz in the Atlanta outfield to start the 2025 season are Jarred Kelenic of Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Michael Harris II of Decatur, Georgia.