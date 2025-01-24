The Atlanta Braves have signed outfielder Jurickson Profar of Willemstad, Curacao. According to the Associated Press, the contract is for three years, and worth $42 million. This is a huge pay raise for Profar, who only made $1 million last season while with the San Diego Padres.

Fifth Major League Baseball team

Profar is joining his fifth Major League Baseball franchise. He previously played five seasons for the Texas Rangers (2012 and 2013, 2026 to 2018), one season with the Oakland Athletics (2019), five seasons with the San Diego Padres (2020 to 2022, 2023, and 2024), and one season with the Colorado Rockies (2023).

2024 MLB Statistics

It was a breakout 2023 season for Profar, who was a National League All-Star for the first time. He batted .280 with 24 home runs and 85 runs batted in. During 158 games, 564 at bats and 668 plate appearances, Profar scored 94 runs and had 158 hits, 29 doubles, 76 walks, 259 total bases, five sacrifice bunts, five sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .380 and a slugging percentage of .459. He had career highs in runs, hits, home runs, runs batted in, walks, batting average, on base percentage, and total bases. Profar also tied a career-high in stolen basses and sacrifice flies, and led the National League in number of times being hit by a pitch (18).

Twice this past season Profar had four hits in a game. He accomplished the feat on May 1 with a four single performance in a 6-2 Padres win over the Cincinnati Reds, and then again on September 16 (one double, one home run and two singles) in a 3-1 Padres win over the Houston Astros. Profar also had two home runs in a game in a 6-4 Padres win over the Baltimore Orioles on July 26.

Did not play in 2014

Profar did not play the entire 2014 Major League Baseball season due to a shoulder injury. He struggled during his rookie season of 2012 (batted .176) and only batted .172 in 2017.