Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. out for the year with torn ACL

Jeremy Freeborn
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves suffered a gigantic blow with the announcement that All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela is out for the remainder of the 2024 Major League Baseball season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The reigning National League Most Valuable Player is without a doubt the heart and soul of the entire Atlanta organization. Acuna Jr. has had ACL injuries before which caused him to miss time in 2018, 2021 and 2022.

How did Acuna Jr. get hurt?

Acuna Jr. was in between second and third base during the first inning on Sunday in an 8-1 Braves win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he had a fake break to third base, stopped and tried to get back to second base. In the process, Acuna Jr. went down, favoured his knee, was tagged out by Pirates starting pitcher Martin Perez of Guanare, Venezuela and did not return to the lineup. He was replaced in the lineup by Jarred Kelenic of Waukesha, Wisconsin. Kelenic moved from right field (where Acuna Jr. was playing) to left field. and Adam Duvall of Louisville, Kentucky moved from left field to right field. Ironically, Perez also left the game with a groin injury after only pitching three innings.

Ronald Acuna Jr. in 2024

This season, Acuna Jr. batted .250 with four home runs and 15 runs batted in. During 49 games, 192 at bat and 222 plate appearances, he scored 38 runs, and had 48 hits, eight doubles, one triple, 16 stolen bases, 27 walks, and 70 total bases, with an on base percentage of .351 and slugging percentage of .365. Acuna Jr’.s eighth double of the season came on Sunday against the Pirates.

Ronald Acuna Jr. in 2023

During the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season, Acuna Jr. led MLB in runs scored (149), hits (217), stolen bases (73), on base percentage (.416), and total bases (383). He also had 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 106 runs batted in, 80 walks, a slugging percentage of .596 and three sacrifice flies.

Second in the National League East

The Braves are at 30 wins and 20 losses. They are second in the National League East but have the top wildcard record in the senior circuit.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
