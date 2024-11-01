Braves trade OF Jorge Soler to the Angels for SP Griffin Canning

The day after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series, the Los Angeles Angels have made a trade. On Thursday, the Angels traded starting pitcher Griffin Canning of Mission Viejo, California to the Atlanta Braves for outfielder Jorge Soler of La Habana, Cuba according to Harrison Smajovits of Sports Illustrated.

For Canning, the Braves are his second Major League Baseball team. He previously played five seasons with the Angels (2019 to 2021), and again from 2023 and 2024. Canning missed the 2022 MLB season with a back injury.

For Soler, the Angels are his sixth MLB team. He previously played three seasons with the Chicago Cubs from 2014 to 2016, five seasons with the Kansas City Royals from 2017 to 2021, two seasons with the Atlanta Braves in 2021 and 2024, two seasons with the Miami Marlins in 2022 and 2023, and one season with the San Francisco Giants in 2024.

Griffin Canning

It was a struggle for Canning this past season as he led the American League with 99 earned runs allowed, and had a poor earned run average of 5.19. During 32 games and 171 2/3 innings pitched, Canning had a record of six wins and 13 losses, and gave up 174 hits, 31 home runs, and 66 walks, to go along with 130 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.40. After having a poor season on the mound as a starter for the Angels, do not be surprised if the Braves move Canning to the bullpen in 2025.

Jorge Soler

Soler batted .241 with 21 home runs and 64 runs batted in last season with the Giants and Braves. During 142 games, 493 at bats, and 574 plate appearances, he scored 84 runs, and had 119 hits, 34 doubles, one triple, one stolen base, 68 walks, 218 total bases, four sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .442. Soler’s triple came in a 7-1 Giants win over the Minnesota Twins on July 12. Among Soler’s career accomplishments include leading the American League in home runs (48) while with the Royals in 2019, winning a World Series with the Cubs in 2016, winning a World Series and being named World Series MVP with the Braves in 2021, and being a National League All-Star while with the Marlins.