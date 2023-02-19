Featured Story

Breaking Down Three (More) NFL Teams With New Offensive Coordinators In 2023

Colin Lynch
The coaching carousel was as wild as ever this offseason. We’ve already taken a look at three of the sixteen new OCs that will walk NFL sidelines come next season. Now we’ll highlight three more new OC’s hoping to revamp the offenses of their new squads.

New York Jets

2022 OC: Mike LaFleur

2023 OC: Nathaniel Hackett

Following a disappointing end to the 2021 NFL season, the New York Jets and their offensive coordinator, Mike LaFleur, partedBreaking Down Three (More) NFL Teams With New Offensive Coordinators In 2023 ways. Despite starting the year with some promise, the team finished the season with three consecutive games without a touchdown.

In search of a new offensive coordinator, the Jets turned to Nathaniel Hackett, a seasoned coach with experience as OC for the Bills, Jaguars, and Packers, before taking over as the head coach for the Broncos. It was well documented that Hackett’s one season in Denver did not go well, whatsoever. Their offense under Hackett and new QB Russell Wilson was wildly underwhelming as they struggled all season long. But Hackett has had success elsewhere and he brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record to a Jets team looking to bounce back from a tough season.

Tennessee Titans

2022 OC: Todd Downing

2023 OC: Tim Kelly

Breaking Down Three (More) NFL Teams With New Offensive Coordinators In 2023Head coach Mike Vrabel is taking a proactive approach to rebuilding his offensive staff for the Tennessee Titans, especially with the uncertain future of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. To that end, he has promoted Tim Kelly from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator. In addition, the Titans have also brought in former Falcons QB coach Charles London as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. This new coaching staff will be tasked with leading the Titans’ offense into the future as they hope to match it with their stout and, at times, dominant defense.

Houston Texans

2022 OC: Pep Hamilton

2023 OC: Bobby Slowik

DeMeco Ryans, the former defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers and new head coach of the Houston Texans, has brought in a familiar face in Bobby Slowik as part of his coaching staff. Slowik served as the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers last season and has been a part of Kyle Shanahan’s coaching staff with Demeco Ryans since 2017. With Ryans now leading the Texans, he has called upon Slowik to help develop the team’s offensive strategy and game plan. Slowik’s experience developing the passing game will be particularly valuable as the Texans look to improve their offensive performance in the upcoming season.

 

Topics  
Featured Story Jets NHL News and Rumors Texans Titans
