MLB News and Rumors

Brewers closer Devin Williams out three months with back injury

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_21526130_168396541_lowres-2

Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams of St. Louis, Missouri is projected to be out three months with two stress fractures in his back according to R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports. The injury news comes two weeks before the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season is set to begin.

Experiencing pain in 2023

According to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Williams was dealing with a great deal of discomfort near the end of the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season. He pitched through the pain, and in the process was receiving treatment. Then when spring training got underway a month ago, Williams increased his pitching activity again, but was continuing to experience pain. The Brewers then sent Williams to Dr. Robert Watkins in Los Angeles to check Williams in person after studying his initial magnetic resonance imaging tests. The stress fractures were confirmed after the meeting.

Devin Williams in 2023

Williams was simply spectacular in 2023, as he had an earned run average under two for the third time in the last four years, and was a National League All-Star for the second straight year. In 61 games, he had a record of eight wins and three losses with an earned run average of 1.53, and 36 saves. During 58 2/3 innings pitched, Williams gave up 26 hits, 10 earned runs, four home runs, and 28 walks, to go along with 87 strikeouts, and a spectacular WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.92.

2020 National League Rookie of the Year

Williams won the National League Rookie of the Year during the Covid shortened 2020 season. He had a record of 4-1, with a spectacular earned run average of 0.33. Williams only gave up one earned run in 27 innings of work, and had 53 strikeouts compared to nine walks.

Who will be the interim Brewers closer?

There are two realistic possibilities. They are Joel Payamps of Santiago, Dominican Republic and Abner Uribe of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Last season, Uribe had a great earned run average of 1.76, but Payamps had an excellent strikeout to walk ratio of 4.53.

 

Topics  
Brewers MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Adam Duvall

Braves bring back outfielder Adam Duvall

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21352352_168396541_lowres-2
White Sox trade starting pitcher Dylan Cease to Padres
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 14 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Gerrit Cole
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to miss one to two months with elbow injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 13 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_16961882_168396541_lowres-2
Mariners sign reliever Ryne Stanek
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 12 2024
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito expected to be out for the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 12 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_20089417_168396541_lowres-2
Reds infielder Noelvi Marte suspended 80 games for taking PEDs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 11 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Josh Donaldson
Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson retires at age 38
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Mar 6 2024
More News
Arrow to top