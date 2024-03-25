Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff out for 2024

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff will not play the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season because of rehabilitation after shoulder surgery according to the Associated Press. Woodruff had shoulder surgery in October of 2023, following a season where the Brewers won the National League Central with a record of 92 wins and 70 losses and winning percentage of .568. However, despite a very respectable regular season, Milwaukee was unable to do any damage in the postseason as they lost two games to none to the eventual National League playoff champion Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Wild Card Series.

Woodruff in 2023

The native of Tupelo, Mississippi had a record of five wins and one loss with an earned run average of 2.28. In 67 innings pitched and 11 games, Woodruff gave up 40 hits, 17 earned runs, nine home runs, and 15 walks. to go along with 74 strikeouts, one complete game shutout, and a sensational WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.82. Woodruff missed a significant portion of the season with shoulder tightness.

Woodruff’s Complete Game Shutout

This was Woodruff’s first complete game shutout of his career. He accomplished the feat on September 11 in a 12-0 Brewers win over the Miami Marlins. During 106 pitches, Woodruff had 77 strikes and gave up six hits and one walk, to go along with seven strikeouts. This was the second complete game in Woodruff’s career. The first came in a 4-2 Brewers loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on September 16, 2020.

Woodruff’s 11 Strikeout Game

Woodruff had 11 strikeouts in a 7-3 Milwaukee win over the San Diego Padres on August 25, 2023. That was the second most number of strikeouts he has had in a single game in his career.

Two-time All-Star

Twice Woodruff has been a National League All-Star. The first time in 2019, when he went 11-3 with an earned run average of 3.62, and the second time in 2021, when he went 9-10 with an earned run average of 2.56.