Brewers sweep Guardians in battle of Central Division leaders

The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend in a battle of central division leaders. With the sweep, the Milwaukee Brewers are now 20 games above .500 and are at 72 wins and 52 losses. Milwaukee leads the second place St. Louis Cardinals by 11 games in the National League Central. The Cleveland Guardians have an identical record of 72 wins and 52 losses, but have two franchises breathing down their neck in the American League Central. The second place Minnesota Twins are at 70 wins and 54 losses and two games back of the Guardians. The third place Kansas City Royals are at 69 wins and 55 losses and three games back of the Guardians. Both the Royals and Twins hold down two of the three wild card spots in the American League.

Game One

Ih the first game of the three game series on Friday night at American Family Field, the Brewers defeated the Guardians 5-3. The Brewers had a commanding 5-0 lead after the fourth inning, before the Guardians scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning. The Brewers’s key hit was a three-run, two out home run in the bottom of the first inning by shortstop Willy Adames of Santiago, Dominican Republic. Adames’s home run scored Canadian designated hitter Tyler Black of Toronto, Ontario, who reached base on a fielder’s choice, and catcher William Contreras of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, who was hit by a pitch.

Brewers’s starting pitcher Aaron Civale of East Windsor, Connecticut had a quality start. He threw six shutout innings, and gave up four hits and one walk, to go along with four strikeouts. Nick Mears of Sacramento, California had a hold and Joel Payamps of Santiago, Dominican Republic had his sixth save of the season.

Game Two

The Brewers won 2-1 on a game-winning home run in the bottom of the fourth inning by Contreras. Freddy Peralta of Moca, Dominican Republic had a quality start (one earned run in six innings). Payamps and Jared Koenig of San Jose, California each had holds, while Devin Williams of St. Louis, Missouri had the save.

Game Three

The Brewers won 2-0 on RBIs in the first and second innings. Colin Rea of Cascade, Iowa threw seven shutout innings. Bryan Hudson of Godfrey, Illinois had the hold and Koenig had the save.