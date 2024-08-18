MLB News and Rumors

Brewers sweep Guardians in battle of Central Division leaders

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_21526130_168396541_lowres-2

The Milwaukee Brewers swept the Cleveland Guardians over the weekend in a battle of central division leaders. With the sweep, the Milwaukee Brewers are now 20 games above .500 and are at 72 wins and 52 losses. Milwaukee leads the second place St. Louis Cardinals by 11 games in the National League Central. The Cleveland Guardians have an identical record of 72 wins and 52 losses, but have two franchises breathing down their neck in the American League Central. The second place Minnesota Twins are at 70 wins and 54 losses and two games back of the Guardians. The third place Kansas City Royals are at 69 wins and 55 losses and three games back of the Guardians. Both the Royals and Twins hold down two of the three wild card spots in the American League.

Game One

Ih the first game of the three game series on Friday night at American Family Field, the Brewers defeated the Guardians 5-3. The Brewers had a commanding 5-0 lead after the fourth inning, before the Guardians scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning. The Brewers’s key hit was a three-run, two out home run in the bottom of the first inning by shortstop Willy Adames of Santiago, Dominican Republic. Adames’s home run scored Canadian designated hitter Tyler Black of Toronto, Ontario, who reached base on a fielder’s choice, and catcher William Contreras of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, who was hit by a pitch.

Brewers’s starting pitcher Aaron Civale of East Windsor, Connecticut had a quality start. He threw six shutout innings, and gave up four hits and one walk, to go along with four strikeouts. Nick Mears of Sacramento, California had a hold and Joel Payamps of Santiago, Dominican Republic had his sixth save of the season.

Game Two

The Brewers won 2-1 on a game-winning home run in the bottom of the fourth inning by Contreras. Freddy  Peralta of Moca, Dominican Republic had a quality start (one earned run in six innings). Payamps and Jared Koenig of San Jose, California each had holds, while Devin Williams of St. Louis, Missouri had the save.

Game Three

The Brewers won 2-0 on RBIs in the first and second innings. Colin Rea of Cascade, Iowa threw seven shutout innings. Bryan Hudson of Godfrey, Illinois had the hold and Koenig had the save.

Topics  
Brewers Guardians MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

Aaron Judge becomes fastest player to hit 300 home runs

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 17 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_24008344_168396541_lowres-3
Weston Wilson becomes first Phillies rookie to hit for the cycle
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 16 2024
MLB News and Rumors
Christian Yelich
Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich out for the season with back surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 15 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23973422_168396541_lowres-2
Red Sox SP James Paxton and Pirates SP Marco Gonzales out long term
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 14 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23990887_168396541_lowres-2
Three AL Central teams currently in a playoff spot
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 14 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23982120_168396541_lowres-2
Braves beat Giants 1-0 in a starting pitching gem
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 13 2024
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_23910772_168396541_lowres-2
Dodgers starting pitcher River Ryan out for the season with elbow injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 12 2024
More News
Arrow to top