Bronny James, 18, son of NBA legend LeBron James, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest at a USC workout on Monday.

TMZ Sports reported that he was taken to the hospital by ambulance and admitted to ICU.

The James family has requested privacy at this time.

A spokesperson for the family said:

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

The spokesperson provided the following information about what happened.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

Bronny James is currently in stable condition and no longer in the ICU.

Best wishes to Bronny and the James family during this difficult time.