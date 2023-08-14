NHL News and Rumors

Bruins centre David Krejci retires at age 37

Jeremy Freeborn
David Krejci

Boston Bruins centre David Krejci of Sternberk, Czech Republic retired on Monday at the age of 37 according to the Associated Press. The veteran forward played 15 consecutive seasons with the Bruins from 2006 to 2021. He then returned to Europe and played one season for HC Olomouc of the Czech Extraliga in 2021-22, before returning to the Bruins for one final season in 2022-23.

NHL Career Statistics

Krejci played in 1032 NHL regular season games for the Bruins. He had 231 goals and 555 assists for 786 points. Krejci was a +166 with 359 penalty minutes, 203 power-play points, 12 shorthanded points, 43 game-winning goals, four hat tricks, and 1848 shots on goal. Krejci led the NHL with a +37 in 2008-09, and a +39 in 2013-14.

NHL Playoff Statistics

Krejci had 43 goals and 85 assists for 128 in 160 postseason games. He was a +20 with 60 penalty minutes, 13 power-play goals, eight game-winning goals, two hat tricks, two playoff overtime winners, 320 shots on goal, 1063 faceoff wins, 96 blocked shots, 158 hits, 76 takeaways and 94 giveaways. In the 2011 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Krejci led all players in goals (12), points (23), even strength goals (10), and game-winning goals (four). In the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, he led all players in assists (17), and points (26). In 2011, the Bruins won their first Stanley Cup in 39 years. They defeated the Vancouver Canucks in a dramatic seven game series.

Krejci had his first playoff overtime winner on May 2, 2011 in a 3-2 Bruins win over the Philadelphia Flyers. It came from Nathan Welland of Welland, Ontario in game two of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Krejci had his second playoff overtime winner on May 8, 2013 in a 4-3 Bruins win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. It came from Zeno Chara of Trencin, Slovakia and Horton in game four of the 2013 Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

In 70 games, Krejci had 16 goals and 40 assists for 56 points. He was a +23 with 20 penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 112 shots on goal, 351 faceoff wins, 38 blocked shots, 41 hits, 17 takeaways and 36 giveaways.

Two-Game Winning Goals this past season

Krejci had his first game winning goal of 2022-23 on January 8, 2023 in a 7-1 Bruins triumph over the Anaheim Ducks. He scored from fellow Czechs David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic and Pavel Zacha of Brno, Czech Republic. Krejci had his second game winning goal of 2022-23 in a 5-2 Bruins win over the Minnesota Wild on March 18. He scored from Zacha and Pastrnak again.

 

Topics  
Bruins NHL News and Rumors
