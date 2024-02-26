NBA News and Rumors

Bucks’ Malik Beasley joins 9 NBA players for this incredible record

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bucks' Malik Beasley joins 9 NBA players for this incredible record

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley is the 10th player in NBA history to record 20 or more points on better than 100% true shooting in at least three games in a single season.

Beasley joins Trey Muphy III (4 in 2022-23), Brent Price (3 in 1995-96), Danny Green (3 in 2012-13), Paul Pierce (3 in 2013-14), Kyle Korver (3 in 2014-15), Wayne Ellington (3 in 2017-18), Duncan Robinson (3 in 2019-20), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3 in 2021-22), and Nic Batum (3 in 2022-23).


In Milwaukee’s 119-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, the eight-year veteran notched 20 points, two rebounds, and one assist in 32 minutes of action. He finished 7-of-9 (77.8%) shooting from the field and 6-of-7 (85.7%) from 3-point range.

“It all comes down to communicating,” Beasley said. “Today was one of the first times we all were communicating. Before we were getting mixed up making sure we stay with our own guy or switch. We did a great job with that today.”

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley is shooting a career-best 45.2% from 3-point range

Through 56 games (all starts) this NBA season, Beasley is averaging 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 29.6 minutes per game. Not to mention, he’s shooting 47.3% from the floor and a career-best 45.2% from deep.

His true shooting percentage (64.2%) is a career high as well.

Moreover, he posted a season-high 30 points on 11-of-14 (78.6%) shooting from the field and drained a season-high eight 3-pointers in a 128-112 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 15.

Beasley, 27, ranks ninth in 3-pointers this season with 166 — trailing Stephen Curry (262), Luka Doncic (191), Donte DiVincenzo (172), Klay Thompson (172), Bogdan Bogdanovic (171), Paul George (169) and Trae Young (169). Jayson Tatum has also made 166 3s.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers has been working to utilize Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Beasley. For now, the team is going through a trial-and-error process until Rivers sees improvements defensively.

“That was definitely one of the first times in my career where we put something in one day and it’s been executed to an exact T the next day,” Beasley said. “And that shows how great Doc is and it shows how great our players are in understanding that and doing it.”

Topics  
Bucks NBA News and Rumors News
Author image
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) team owner Mat Ishbia

Report: Phoenix Suns Expected To Host 2027 NBA All-Star Weekend

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  44min
NBA News and Rumors
Golden State Warriors Chris Paul (fractured hand) to return vs Wizards after missing 21 games
Warriors’ Chris Paul (fractured hand) to return vs. Wizards after missing 21 games
Author image James Foglio  •  46min
NBA News and Rumors
Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (finger) out at least 4 weeks
Hawks’ Trae Young (finger) out at least 4 weeks
Author image James Foglio  •  1h
NBA News and Rumors
Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis is the 6th NBA player to record 20+ triple-doubles in a season
Domantas Sabonis is the 6th NBA player to record 20+ triple-doubles in a season
Author image James Foglio  •  1h
NBA News and Rumors
LA Clippers rebrand
Clippers Announce Rebrand: What Will It Look Like?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NBA News and Rumors
jimmy king stuffed at rim (1)
NBA Fans React To Jimmy Butler’s Ejection Following Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans Brawl At Smoothie King Center
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 24 2024
NBA News and Rumors
Malik Monk of the Kings runs up the court.
2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds: Malik Monk Surging
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 22 2024
More News
Arrow to top