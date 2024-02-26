Bucks’ Malik Beasley joins 9 NBA players for this incredible record

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley is the 10th player in NBA history to record 20 or more points on better than 100% true shooting in at least three games in a single season.

Beasley joins Trey Muphy III (4 in 2022-23), Brent Price (3 in 1995-96), Danny Green (3 in 2012-13), Paul Pierce (3 in 2013-14), Kyle Korver (3 in 2014-15), Wayne Ellington (3 in 2017-18), Duncan Robinson (3 in 2019-20), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3 in 2021-22), and Nic Batum (3 in 2022-23).

Malik Beasley had 20 points on 111% true shooting on Sunday. He’s the 10th player to have at least three games in a single season with 20+ points on better than 100% TS: https://t.co/uU7098YM42 pic.twitter.com/6cGzl8WUHq — Stathead (@Stathead) February 26, 2024



In Milwaukee’s 119-98 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, the eight-year veteran notched 20 points, two rebounds, and one assist in 32 minutes of action. He finished 7-of-9 (77.8%) shooting from the field and 6-of-7 (85.7%) from 3-point range.

“It all comes down to communicating,” Beasley said. “Today was one of the first times we all were communicating. Before we were getting mixed up making sure we stay with our own guy or switch. We did a great job with that today.”

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley is shooting a career-best 45.2% from 3-point range

Through 56 games (all starts) this NBA season, Beasley is averaging 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 29.6 minutes per game. Not to mention, he’s shooting 47.3% from the floor and a career-best 45.2% from deep.

His true shooting percentage (64.2%) is a career high as well.

Moreover, he posted a season-high 30 points on 11-of-14 (78.6%) shooting from the field and drained a season-high eight 3-pointers in a 128-112 victory against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 15.

Beasley, 27, ranks ninth in 3-pointers this season with 166 — trailing Stephen Curry (262), Luka Doncic (191), Donte DiVincenzo (172), Klay Thompson (172), Bogdan Bogdanovic (171), Paul George (169) and Trae Young (169). Jayson Tatum has also made 166 3s.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers has been working to utilize Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Beasley. For now, the team is going through a trial-and-error process until Rivers sees improvements defensively.

“That was definitely one of the first times in my career where we put something in one day and it’s been executed to an exact T the next day,” Beasley said. “And that shows how great Doc is and it shows how great our players are in understanding that and doing it.”