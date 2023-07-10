The Bulls Star and his wife have some new digs in OC

Reports suggest that Zach LaVine, the Chicago Bulls All-Star, and former Minnesota Timberwolves player, is the mystery buyer behind the recent $34 million purchase of a property in Newport Coast, Orange County. Speculation had been circulating about the identity of the buyer, and it seems that LaVine fits the bill. The property, located in the prestigious Pelican Crest community, is now considered the most expensive estate ever sold in the area, joining the ranks of other notable residents such as Vanessa Bryant and Paul Merage, the inventor of Hot Pockets.

LaVine Swooped in Following a Deal Broken in Escrow

The house was listed in March and immediately attracted the attention of qualified buyers, despite a slowdown in the real estate market. Within the first two weeks of being on the market, three offers emerged, and the sellers initially accepted an offer closer to the $40 million asking price. However, when that escrow fell through, they turned to LaVine’s backup offer of $34 million.

It comes as no surprise that LaVine would be in the market for a new mansion, considering his recent sale of a similar but smaller estate in the nearby Crystal Cove community. Additionally, he has put his suburban Washington state home up for sale. The Pelican Crest residence, described as “timeless” and “irreplaceable,” was built in 2010. Two years ago, it was sold for $14.7 million to Rob and Ami Douk, who then conducted a thorough renovation to give the Tuscan-style mansion a clean-lined look. The house is situated behind gates at the end of a cul-de-sac on a 0.79-acre lot, which is considered large for the neighborhood.

Luxury Amenities Abound

LaVine and his wife Hunter will have access to numerous luxurious amenities in their new palace, including a state-of-the-art gym, infrared sauna, wine cellar, games room, golf simulator, and a gourmet kitchen with two marble-topped islands. The master suite boasts an “Yves Saint Laurent-themed” walk-in closet. The interior spaces are grand and filled with natural light, thanks to fold-away glass doors. However, the property’s most remarkable feature is its pie-shaped lot, which provides breathtaking southwest-facing views of the Pacific Ocean and unobstructed vistas of both sunrise and sunset. Enjoying these views comes at a cost, as LaVine will also be responsible for monthly HOA dues of $843.

The listing was held by Abe Lim of Circa Properties, and the buyer was represented by Paul Daftarian of Luxe Real Estate. With this new acquisition, LaVine joins the ranks of the affluent residents in the Pelican Crest community, where luxury living and breathtaking views are the norm.