Iowa guard Caitlin Clark broke another scoring record on Wednesday night.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Sets Women’s Major-College Scoring Record

CAITLIN CLARK RECORDS HER SIXTH CAREER 30-POINT TRIPLE-DOUBLE‼️ She is now 1️⃣8️⃣ points away from the NCAA Division I scoring record 🙌 pic.twitter.com/PnPBB8ikTW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 29, 2024

Clark passed legendary Kansas Jayhawks guard Lynette Woodard to become the all-time leading scorer among female college basketball players in Iowa’s 108-60 victory over Minnesota. Clark finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Clark ended tonight’s game with 3,650 points. Woodard scored 3,649 points as a member of the Kansas Jayhawks from 1977-1981. However, the NCAA did not recognize Woodard’s record because it came when the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics ran women’s college sports.

Clark passed Washington’s Kelsey Plum on February 15 to become the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history.

Clark broke another record on Wednesday night. The Iowa guard set the NCAA women’s single-season 3-point record. Clark has 157 and counting.

Caitlin Clark Staring Down All-Time Scoring Record

After Wednesday’s performance, Clark is one step closer to breaking Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring record for men and women.

Maravich scored 3,667, meaning Clark is 18 points away from breaking the record.

Clark’s will attempt to break the record comes Sunday when No. 6 Iowa plays No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.