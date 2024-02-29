College Basketball News and Rumors

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Sets Women’s Major-College Scoring Record

Dan Girolamo
Caitlin Clark

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark broke another scoring record on Wednesday night.

Clark passed legendary Kansas Jayhawks guard Lynette Woodard to become the all-time leading scorer among female college basketball players in Iowa’s 108-60 victory over Minnesota. Clark finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Clark ended tonight’s game with 3,650 points. Woodard scored 3,649 points as a member of the Kansas Jayhawks from 1977-1981. However, the NCAA did not recognize Woodard’s record because it came when the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics ran women’s college sports.

Clark passed Washington’s Kelsey Plum on February 15 to become the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history.

Clark broke another record on Wednesday night. The Iowa guard set the NCAA women’s single-season 3-point record. Clark has 157 and counting.

Caitlin Clark Staring Down All-Time Scoring Record

After Wednesday’s performance, Clark is one step closer to breaking Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring record for men and women.

Maravich scored 3,667, meaning Clark is 18 points away from breaking the record.

Clark’s will attempt to break the record comes Sunday when No. 6 Iowa plays No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
