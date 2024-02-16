College Basketball News and Rumors

Watch: Caitlin Clark Becomes NCAA Women’s All-Time Leading Scorer

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
Caitlin Clark holding her hands up.

History has been made in Iowa City. Caitlin Clark is now the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history.

The Hawkeyes guard entered Thursday’s game against Michigan needing eight points to break the previous record of 3,527 points set by Washington’s Kelsey Plum.

After making her first three shots, Clark broke the record with a 40-foot three-pointer early in the first quarter.

Clark finished the first half with 28 points on 10-16 shooting, including 6-9 from behind the arc, with four rebounds and eight assists. Iowa led Michigan 53-41 at the half.

Caitlin Clark Continues Dominant Season

Clark is in the midst of a spectacular senior season. Clark leads Division I with 32.1 ppg and 8.3 apg, with 7.0 rpg.

The senior guard is the favorite to win the Naismith College Player of the Year. If Clark wins, she’ll become the first player since Breanna Stewart (2014-2016) to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

Clark has led Iowa to the No. 4 ranking in the county with a record of 22-3. Last season, Clark helped Iowa reach the National Championship for the first time in school history. Iowa lost to LSU by a score of 102-85.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

