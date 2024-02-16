History has been made in Iowa City. Caitlin Clark is now the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history.

Watch: Caitlin Clark Becomes NCAA Women’s All-Time Leading Scorer

HISTORY ‼️ Caitlin Clark is the new NCAA Women’s Basketball’s All-Time Leading Scorer. 🐐#CaitlinCoverage x @statefarm 💻: PeacockI pic.twitter.com/c2Kdej2gIR — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 16, 2024

The Hawkeyes guard entered Thursday’s game against Michigan needing eight points to break the previous record of 3,527 points set by Washington’s Kelsey Plum.

After making her first three shots, Clark broke the record with a 40-foot three-pointer early in the first quarter.

Clark finished the first half with 28 points on 10-16 shooting, including 6-9 from behind the arc, with four rebounds and eight assists. Iowa led Michigan 53-41 at the half.

Caitlin Clark Continues Dominant Season

Clark is in the midst of a spectacular senior season. Clark leads Division I with 32.1 ppg and 8.3 apg, with 7.0 rpg.

The senior guard is the favorite to win the Naismith College Player of the Year. If Clark wins, she’ll become the first player since Breanna Stewart (2014-2016) to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

Clark has led Iowa to the No. 4 ranking in the county with a record of 22-3. Last season, Clark helped Iowa reach the National Championship for the first time in school history. Iowa lost to LSU by a score of 102-85.