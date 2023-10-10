Iowa basketball standout Caitlin Clark makes waves off the court, landing a big endorsement deal with insurance giant State Farm. She’s the first college athlete and woman to sign with the company, setting the stage for her bright future both in sport and promotional ventures.

Caitlin Clark Signs With State Farm

Caitlin Clark is stepping into a new arena with State Farm, becoming a fresh, collegiate face among high-profile ambassadors like Patrick Mahomes and Chris Paul. It’s not just a win for Clark but also a strategic move by State Farm to join the emerging trend of supporting college athletes through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.

“I’m honored to be the first college athlete to join the Good Neighbor team – in khakis of course and look forward to growing the women’s game together,” said Clark, expressing her excitement and commitment to bolstering visibility for women in sports.

Maybe we could see the college basketball superstar gracing our TV screens with Mahomes or Paul in the near future.

Caitlin Clark NIL Deals



Clark, who is the National Player of the Year, has several other high-profile NIL deals. As well as the deal with State Farm, Clark has deals that include the following:

Nike: Featured in promotional materials for Nike Tech merchandise.

Buick: Another big name in her portfolio, expanding her endorsements beyond sportswear.

Hy-Vee: Partnered with the Midwest grocery chain, solidifying her presence in local markets.

Caitlin Clark NIL Valuation

Clark’s commercial value is booming. Her On3 NIL Valuation jumps to $752,000, placing her at No. 44 in the On3 NIL 100, and she’s ranked 3rd in women’s basketball.

This value is not just a nod to her sporting excellence, but also to her marketability, reaching and influencing large audiences. As she continues to align with brands and bring attention to women’s sports, Clark demonstrates the multifaceted roles athletes can play in both sporting and commercial arenas.

College Football Betting Guides 2023