News

Caitlin Clark NIL Deals: Iowa Star First Becomes First College Athlete to Sign With State Farm

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
caitlin clark jake from state farm

Iowa basketball standout Caitlin Clark makes waves off the court, landing a big endorsement deal with insurance giant State Farm. She’s the first college athlete and woman to sign with the company, setting the stage for her bright future both in sport and promotional ventures.

Caitlin Clark Signs With State Farm

Caitlin Clark is stepping into a new arena with State Farm, becoming a fresh, collegiate face among high-profile ambassadors like Patrick Mahomes and Chris Paul. It’s not just a win for Clark but also a strategic move by State Farm to join the emerging trend of supporting college athletes through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.

“I’m honored to be the first college athlete to join the Good Neighbor team – in khakis of course and look forward to growing the women’s game together,” said Clark, expressing her excitement and commitment to bolstering visibility for women in sports.

Maybe we could see the college basketball superstar gracing our TV screens with Mahomes or Paul in the near future.

Caitlin Clark NIL Deals

Clark, who is the National Player of the Year, has several other high-profile NIL deals. As well as the deal with State Farm, Clark has deals that include the following:

  • Nike: Featured in promotional materials for Nike Tech merchandise.
  • Buick: Another big name in her portfolio, expanding her endorsements beyond sportswear.
  • Hy-Vee: Partnered with the Midwest grocery chain, solidifying her presence in local markets.

Caitlin Clark NIL Valuation

Clark’s commercial value is booming. Her On3 NIL Valuation jumps to $752,000, placing her at No. 44 in the On3 NIL 100, and she’s ranked 3rd in women’s basketball.

This value is not just a nod to her sporting excellence, but also to her marketability, reaching and influencing large audiences. As she continues to align with brands and bring attention to women’s sports, Clark demonstrates the multifaceted roles athletes can play in both sporting and commercial arenas.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors NCAA News
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To News

News
Kelvin Kiptum

Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum sets marathon world record in Chicago

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 9 2023
News
Simone Biles
Simone Biles makes gymnastics history with 2023 World Championship gold
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 6 2023
News
16964138215415
Alleged Affair Has Stolen The Spotlight In New David Beckham Documentary on Netflix
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Oct 6 2023
News
taylor swift 3
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie Projected to Make Over $115 Million on Opening Weekend
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 5 2023
News
Simone Biles
Simone Biles Leads Team USA To 7th Straight World Title
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 4 2023
News
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks Now Betting Favorite to Win NBA Finals
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 3 2023
News
Armaud Duplantis
Gudaf Tsegay and Armand Duplantis set world records at Diamond League Finals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 18 2023
More News
Arrow to top