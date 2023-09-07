Tennis News and Rumors

Can Coco Gauff And Madison Keys Give Fans An All-American US Open Final?

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Madison Keys Coco Gauff

The 2023 US Open semifinals are on Thursday night; it is a doubleheader of exciting tennis matches.

1. Coco Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova

The first match is between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova.

This is the match of opposing styles.

Gauff is the athletic power hitter, and Muchova has crafty shots and finesse in her game.

Both players have been French Open finalists so the moment is not too big for them.

Gauff will have the American fans on her side and possesses a slight edge because she beat Muchova in Cincinnati and has been blazing hot all summer.

Protecting the serve and limiting unforced errors will be the name of the game for the winner of this match.

2. Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka

The second match is between American Madison Keys and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Both are heavy hitters and for some odd reason, Sabalenka has not been discussed much in this tournament.


She is playing outstanding tennis and is the most consistent performer in Grand Slams on the WTA tour.

Keys is experiencing a career revival this summer.


For her to beat Sabalenka, she needs to serve well and minimize the unforced errors.

Her level has to be high and not prone to the dips she sometimes experiences.

Sabalenka is the favorite to come through this match.

Fans will be surprised if they get the all-American final, but it seems more likely that it won’t happen.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

 

 

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Naomi Osaka Plans To Return To Tennis At 2024 Australian Open & Play More Tournaments Than Ever

Naomi Osaka Plans To Return To Tennis At 2024 Australian Open & Play More Tournaments Than Ever

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Tennis News and Rumors
Madison Keys
Madison Keys Advances To US Open Semifinals With Straight Set Win Over Marketa Vondrousova
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
Tennis News and Rumors
Tennis: French Open
Who Are The Last 8 Americans Standing At The 2023 US Open?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 6 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
New WTA World No. 1- Aryna Sabalenka Is Now The Best Women’s Tennis Player In The World
New WTA World No. 1: Aryna Sabalenka Is Now The Best Women’s Tennis Player In The World
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 5 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Jessica Pegula
US Open 2023: All-American Mixed Doubles Semifinal On Tap For Wednesday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 6 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton’s serve becoming huge story at 2023 US Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Sep 5 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff Breezes Past Jelena Ostapenko Into US Open Semifinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 5 2023
More News
Arrow to top