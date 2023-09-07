The 2023 US Open semifinals are on Thursday night; it is a doubleheader of exciting tennis matches.

🌃 A night of women’s semi-finals at US Open Gauff vs Muchova (00am UTC)

Keys vs Sabalenka What’s the final headline? pic.twitter.com/8108A4T3nv — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) September 7, 2023

1. Coco Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova

The first match is between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova.

This is the match of opposing styles.

Gauff is the athletic power hitter, and Muchova has crafty shots and finesse in her game.

Both players have been French Open finalists so the moment is not too big for them.

Gauff will have the American fans on her side and possesses a slight edge because she beat Muchova in Cincinnati and has been blazing hot all summer.

#INSIGHTS gives Coco the edge in this one… ⚔️ Can Coco Gauff take down Karolina Muchova for a spot in the final?#USOpen pic.twitter.com/O0NgaeNNSL — Universal Tennis (@UniversalTennis) September 7, 2023

Protecting the serve and limiting unforced errors will be the name of the game for the winner of this match.

Coco Gauff vs. Karolina Muchova Here is a thread with data from the Cincinnati WTA1000 final. Gauff prevailed by limiting her unforced errors to 10. Muchova finished with 31 UFEs (a gap of 21). Final match difference in points won was +14 for Gauff (81 vs 67).#USOpen #WTA pic.twitter.com/5UN63xG9ED — TennisInsideNumbers (@Tennisinnumbers) September 7, 2023

2. Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka

A clash of powerhouses on the court today! Madison Keys takes on Aryna Sabalenka in a high-stakes battle at US Open 2023. 💪🏼 Who’s ready for some thrilling tennis action? 🔥 #KeysVsSabalenka #TennisShowdown #GameOn #USOpen2023 #USOpen #USOpenNaESPN pic.twitter.com/W7C12dGB1L — Sports 24×7 TV (@sports24x7tv) September 7, 2023

The second match is between American Madison Keys and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Both are heavy hitters and for some odd reason, Sabalenka has not been discussed much in this tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka becomes the first woman to reach 4 Grand Slam Semifinals in a single season since Serena Williams in 2016. What a season. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/UjiQjC3fSZ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 6, 2023



She is playing outstanding tennis and is the most consistent performer in Grand Slams on the WTA tour.

Keys is experiencing a career revival this summer.

New York you’re loud and I ♥️ you! Semis tomorrow 💪🏽 @usopen pic.twitter.com/2kFj7H66NS — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) September 7, 2023



For her to beat Sabalenka, she needs to serve well and minimize the unforced errors.

Her level has to be high and not prone to the dips she sometimes experiences.

Sabalenka is the favorite to come through this match.

Fans will be surprised if they get the all-American final, but it seems more likely that it won’t happen.

