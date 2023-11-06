College Football

Can USC Fire Lincoln Riley For Consistently Underachieving With His Huge Buyout?

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
lincoln riley

Lincoln Riley’s role as the USC head football coach was supposed to herald an era of unrivaled success for the Trojan empire, but the reality of the seasons under his watch paints a different picture. While Riley commands a well-resourced program and mentors a once-in-a-generation quarterback talent in Caleb Williams, USC’s chase for a National Championship has once again come up short. As the debate heats up over whether Riley’s high-profile hiring has yielded enough bang for the Trojans’ bucks, it’s time to delve into the details of his salary, contract, and buyout.

With an overall record of 18-6 at USC, Riley’s record doesn’t quite reflect the expected dominance, especially given the star power at his command.

The tension escalates as the university recently let go of Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch, prompting speculation about accountability and leadership at USC.

The decision leaves many to question whether this is a case of redirecting blame or a precursor to more drastic changes up the university’s chain of command.

Lincoln Riley Contract and Salary

Upon his grand unveiling at USC in November 2021, Riley’s ten-year contract set the college football world abuzz, promising a new era for the Trojans with a total value of $110 million.

His annual salary, in the first couple of years reportedly at $10.1 million and $10.3 million, not only put him among college football’s highest-paid coaches, but also reflected the anticipation that Riley would usher in a period of dominance reminiscent of USC’s storied past.

This hefty remuneration represents not only Riley’s reputational market value but also the faith placed in him to overturn the Trojans’ recent fortunes.

Despite these high stakes, Riley’s challenges mirror those during his tenure with Oklahoma, where even with quarterbacks like Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, national titles remained just out of reach.

Lincoln Riley Buyout

At the heart of the debate surrounding Riley’s future at USC lies the colossal buyout clause. If Riley’s contract is fully guaranteed, he has an $89.6 million buyout safeguarding his tenure.

This figure looms large over the program, a staggering commitment that signifies the high hopes and possible high cost of a premature contract termination.

Fully guaranteed contracts are commonplace for coaches of Riley’s caliber, but they come with the inherent risk of a costly separation if achievements don’t align with expectations.

As USC contemplates the fiscal implications of Riley’s hire, the question remains: Can they afford to continue on this trajectory, or is the price of potential change too steep to pay?

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF USC Trojans
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
caleb williams crying 2

Caleb Williams Crying With His Parents After Washington Loss a Sign He’s Played His Last College Football Game?

Author image David Evans  •  1h
College Football
michigan helmet
Michigan Football News: Staffer Alex Yood Fired After Being Caught On Video Allegedly Trying to Meet an Underage Girl
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 2 2023
College Football
jacksonville state mascot
College Football Upset Alert Week 10: South Carolina in Trouble in the Battle of the Gamecocks?
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 2 2023
College Football
matt rhule speech nebraska
Watch and Read Nebraska Coach Matt Rhule’s Full Powerful Breast Cancer Speech to Football Team
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 2 2023
College Football
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Big Ten Coaches Frustrated After Conference Says it Won’t Punish Michigan in NCAA Sign-Stealing Investigation
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 2 2023
College Football
conor stalions
Michigan Sign-Stealing Evidence: Is This Connor Stalions on Central Michigan Football’s Sideline During MSU Game?
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 1 2023
College Football
jim harbaugh sign stealing 2
Jim Harbaugh Won’t Escape NCAA Investigation Punishment if Hired as Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top