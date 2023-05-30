Tennis News and Rumors

Canadian Women Charge Ahead: Bianca Andreescu And Leylah Fernandez Win French Open First Round Matches

Wendi Oliveros
Bianca Andreescu Leylah Fernandez

Canadian women’s tennis has two bright young stars in Biana Andreescu, 22, and Leylah Fernandez, 20.

They are currently ranked 42nd and 49th in the world respectively, but those rankings are temporary as both are former Top 15 players; both dealt with serious injuries in the past couple of years but are back in the winning ways at Roland Garros.

Bianca Andreescu

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open Champion, drew a tough first-round match against two-time Australian Open champion and No. 18 seed Victoria Azarenka.

After dropping the first set, Andreesu prevailed in three sets after being down a break in the second set.

This is her first clay court win in 2023.

Andreescu was injured during the 2023 Miami Open and forced to leave the court in a wheelchair so fans were thrilled that she was able to compete in Roland Garros at all.

In her career, she has never advanced past the second round at the French Open so her next match with American Emma Navarro is a critical one.

Leylah Fernandez

Canadian Women Charge Ahead: Bianca Andreescu And Leylah Fernandez Win French Open First Round Matches

Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open finalist, opened her 2023 French Open with 21st-ranked Polish player Magda Linette.

She took an early lead in the match and despite losing the second set, raised her level in the third to win.

A foot injury hindered Fernandez at the end of 2022, but that is in her past.

Next up for Fernandez in the second round is a fellow 20-year-old, qualifier Clara Tauson.

Tauson, ranked 127th, has never advanced past the second round at Roland Garros while Fernandez was a quarterfinalist in last year’s French Open.

Fernandez is also competing in doubles with her American partner Taylor Townsend; the pair were Miami Open finalists.

Conclusion

The Canadian women are on opposite sides of the draw.

Andreescu is in Iga Swiatek’s half, and Fernandez is in Aryna Sabalenka’s half.

Fernandez has better results on the clay, but Andreescu’s never-say-die attitude on the court makes her a force to reckon with when she is healthy.

A lot would have to happen for the two to meet in the 2023 French Open final, but if it were to occur, Canadian fans would be in their glory.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
