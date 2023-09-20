Canadiens trade goaltender Casey DeSmith to Canucks

There was a National Hockey League trade between two Canadian teams on Tuesday. The Montreal Canadiens traded goaltender Casey DeSmith of Rochester, New Hampshire to the Vancouver Canucks for left winger Tanner Pearson of Kitchener, Ontario.

Casey DeSmith Traded Again

DeSmith spent his first five seasons in the National Hockey League with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2017 to 2023. This is the second time in the offseason he has been traded. On August 6, DeSmith was involved in a blockbuster deal involving the Penguins, Canadiens and San Jose Sharks. DeSmith was traded from Pittsburgh to Montreal with defenseman Jeff Petry of Ann Arbor, Michigan and forward prospect Nathan Legare. Other principal players in the trade were reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson of Landsbro, Sweden, who went from San Jose to Pittsburgh, center Rem Pitlick of Ottawa, Ontario, who was moved from Montreal to Pittsburgh, and forward Mike Hoffman of Kitchener, Ontario, who was moved from Montreal to San Jose.

Casey DeSmith’s 2022-23 Statistics

DeSmith had a record of 15 wins and 16 regulation losses and four losses in extra time with the Penguins in 2022-23. He had a goals against average of 3.17 and a save percentage of .905.

Tanner Pearson

Pearson had one goal and four assists for five points with the Canucks in 14 games this past season. He missed the majority of the season with a broken hand, and an infection that occurred from the hand surgery. Pearson has previously played with the Los Angeles Kings, Penguins and Canucks. He won a Stanley Cup with the Kings back in 2014.

Other NHL News

The Columbus Blue Jackets have named Pascal Vincent of Laval, Quebec as their new head coach. Vincent takes over from Mike Babcock, who resigned for requesting to see pictures on player cell phones. There are reports that some Blue Jackets players felt the request was uncomfortable. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues have named Brayden Schenn of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan team captain.