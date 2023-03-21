Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, 66, returned to The Tennis Channel on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

She was thrilled to be back at work after being away for a few months as she dealt with a recurrence of breast cancer and a throat cancer diagnosis.

Martina announced in January that she was stepping away for treatment of both cancers that were found in November.

With the majority of the treatment behind her and being declared cancer-free, Martina is in Miami to cover the 2023 Miami Open.

She said her voice was a little softer, and she lost 15 pounds from the treatment that included both radiation and chemotherapy which affected her sense of taste.

When asked about her cancer journey, she said:

“It puts you face-to-face with your mortality, No. 1, because at the beginning, I wasn’t sure if it was treatable, so that was hard,” she said. “But once I got into the program, it was a little easier emotionally, but more difficult physically. … But I’m still standing.”

The tennis world is so happy to have her back in person at the Miami Open.

Martina Is Excited About The No. 1’s

We know she was watching tennis from the hospital because she tweeted as much.

Lulu and @TennisChannel helping me pass the time in the hospital:) pic.twitter.com/Yi6llK9m7h — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 24, 2023

She is so excited about tennis’s youth movement of the No. 1 players: 21-year-old Iga Swiatek and 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz; both are the defending Miami Open champions.

Alcaraz, in particular, has her intrigued because she is amazed at how he continues to find ways to improve when it looks as though his game is already complete.

Look who made it to Miami 😎 A message from our Defending Champ and your World No. 1, @carlosalcaraz! 👋 pic.twitter.com/TnYryNypD0 — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 21, 2023

The consummate competitor, Martina wondered aloud how she would play him.

Is it too much to wish for that the U.S. Open is hearing this and sets up an exhibition doubles match for Arthur Ashe Day in September involving these two?

Part 2 Of The Sunshine Double Is Coming Up

The Miami Open is a fan and player favorite; spring in Miami is hard to find fault with.

Though now that Hard Rock Stadium is the venue, the main court has an interesting setup.

Are you guys excited for the Stadium WITHIN a Stadium? #MiamiOpen 🎾🐬 pic.twitter.com/2UffHSyp0V — Myles David (@TunedIntoTennis) March 20, 2023

The Tennis Channel will have complete coverage of the tournament beginning March 21, 2023, through the final matches on April 2, 2023.

