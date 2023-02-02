Boxing News and Rumors

‘Canelo’ Set For UK Boxing Debut Against John Ryder In May

Saul Canelo ALvarez vs John Ryder Boxing

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is set to make his UK boxing debut on May 6th. Rumours are circulating that ‘Canelo’ could travel to the UK for the very first time to fight John Ryder on ‘Cinco De Mayo’ weekend. The fight makes sense and would be for the undisputed super-middleweight world championship.

‘Canelo’ Set For UK Boxing Debut On ‘Cinco De Mayo’ Weekend

UK fight fans could be in for a treat as Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is set to make his debut across the Atlantic. It has been rumoured that the Mexican could travel to the UK for his boxing debut next. John Ryder is the rumoured opponent for ‘Canelo’, which makes total sense given he is one of the only elite super-middleweight fighters ‘Canelo’ hasn’t already beaten.

In a recent interview with iFLTV, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that ‘Canelo’ could well be on his way to the UK this ‘Cinco De Mayo’ weekend. Of course, these are only rumours and there is a long way to go until an official fight announcement. However, what a spectacle that would be for UK boxing fans.

John Ryder more than deserves hit shot at ‘Canelo’. He has beaten both Zach Parker and Daniel Jacobs in his last two fights, both who are world level fighters. Not only that, but the 34-year-old was very unlucky not to win a world title back in 2019.

Ryder fell shot against Callum Smith on the judges’ scorecards, who ‘Canelo’ would go on to beat next, but arguably did enough in some people’s eyes to win the fight. It would certainly be an intriguing boxing battle between Ryder and Alvarez if it were to be in the UK.

Of course, the Mexican would be the overriding favourite with the best boxing sportsbooks to defeat and knock John Ryder out. However, Ryder himself has won his last two fights as the betting underdog, so he clearly doesn’t mind going in there expected to lose.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez was last seen in the ring when he beat Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin. The 32-year-old won the trilogy bout against the Kazakh comprehensively, but arguably showed signs of a decline in the fight. Who knows, John Ryder could be the man to pull of the upset and defeat the great Mexican at super-middleweight – a division which he has look unbeatable at.

Not only that but ‘Canelo’ has expressed an interest on several occasions in fighting in the UK before he retires. This is the perfect opportunity for his to do that. ‘Cinco De Mayo’ weekend against a credible opponent has all the hallmarks of a classic super-middleweight contest.

The five-weight world champion is one of the greatest boxers of our generation. He boasts a professional record of 58-2-2, including 39 big wins coming by way of knockout. It would be quite the spectacle for UK fight fans to see ‘Canelo’ box across the Atlantic for the very first time in his career.

Of course, as of today, these are all just rumours and speculation. Time will tell whether this fight materialises. However, one thing is for sure, it is set to be an absolute barnstormer of a fight if it does get over the line for May 6th in the UK.

For Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, he is hopeful of fighting in the UK for the very first time against John Ryder on May 6th. The fight hasn’t yet been made, but the Mexican boxing superstar will likely go in as an overriding betting favorite against John Ryder with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Write off the Englishman at your peril, however. He is a brilliant fighter and has some great wins on his resumé, so backing him as an underdog with the best sports betting apps could be a wise move.

