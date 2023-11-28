MLB News and Rumors

Cardinals sign SP Sonny Gray & Angels sign RP Adam Kolarek

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
MLB: New York Yankees at Minnesota Twins

There were two significant Major League Baseball signings on Monday. The St. Louis Cardinals signed Sonny Gray of Smyrna, Tennessee to a three-year deal worth $75 million, and the Los Angeles Angels signed left handed relief pitcher Adam Kolarek of Baltimore, Maryland to a one-year deal worth $900,000.

Gray is joining his fifth Major League Baseball team. He was previously with the Oakland Athletics from 2013 to 2017, the New York Yankees from 2017 to 2018, the Cincinnati Reds from 2019 to 2021, and with the Minnesota Twins from 2022 to 2023. Gray is one of three pitchers to join the Cardinals. The others are Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson.

Kolarek is also joining his fifth Major League Baseball team. He has previously pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays (2017 to 2019), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2019 to 2020, and 2023), the Oakland Athletics (2021 and 2022) and the New York Mets (2023).

Sonny Gray in 2023

Gray was an American League All-Star in 2023. In 32 games, he had a record of eight wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 2.79. In 184 innings pitched, Gray gave up 156 hits, 57 earned runs, and 55 walks, to go along with 183 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.15.

Three-time All-Star

In addition to being an All-Star for the Twins in 2023, Gray was also an American League All-Star for the Athletics in 2015, and a National League All-Star with the Reds in 2019. Gray had a record of 14 wins and seven losses with an earned run average of 2.73 and 169 strikeouts in 2015, and a record of 11 wins and eight losses with an earned run average of 2.87 and 205 strikeouts in 2019.

Adam Kolarek in 2023

Kolarek shared his time with the Dodgers and Mets. In five games, he did not have a decision, and an earned run average of 0.00. In six innings, Kolarek gave up two hits, and one walk to go along with seven strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.50. This past season, Kolarek spent a great deal of time in AAA, either with the Syracuse Mets or Oklahoma City Dodgers.

 

Topics  
Angels MLB News and Rumors St. Louis Cardinals
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

