The St. Louis Cardinals have traded pitchers Jordan Hicks, Chris Stratton and Jordan Montgomery. Hicks, a reliever, was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, while Montgomery, a starter, and Stratton, a reliever, were traded to the Texas Rangers. The Rangers were in need of a starting pitcher after putting Nathan Eovaldi on the injury list.

Trade with the Toronto Blue Jays

Hicks was traded from the Cardinals to the Blue Jays for minor league pitchers Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein. The Cardinals are the only team Hicks has ever pitched for at the Major League level. He pitched two seasons for St. Louis in 2018 and 2019 before opting out of the 2020 Major League season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hicks as pitched for St. Louis since 2021.

Jordan Hicks’s 2023 MLB Statistics

Hicks has a record of one win and six losses with an earned run average of 3.67. During 40 games and 41 2/3 innings pitched, he has had eight saves, six holds, and 59 strikeouts. Hicks has given up 39 hits, 17 earned runs, two home runs, and 24 walks to go along with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.51. Hicks’s win came in a 1-0 Cardinals win over the Texas Rangers on June 7. It should be noted that Hicks got off to a poor start to the season, but has been exceptional lately, after making some changes to his approach.

Trade with the Texas Rangers

Montgomery was traded from the Cardinals to the Rangers with reliever Chris Stratton and international bonus pool money for reliever John King, and minor leaguers Tommy Saggese and T.K. Roby.

Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery is joining his third Major League team following six seasons with the New York Yankees (2017 to 2022) and two seasons with the Cardinals (2022 to 2023). In 21 games and 121 innings pitched in 2023, he has a record of six wins and nine losses with an earned run average of 3.42. Montgomery has given up 116 hits, 46 earned runs, 12 home runs, and 35 walks, to go along with 108 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.25.

Chris Stratton

Stratton is joining his fifth Major League Baseball team. He previously pitched for the San Francisco Giants (2016 to 2018), Los Angeles Angels (2019), Pittsburgh Pirates (2019 to 2022), and the St. Louis Cardinals (2022 to 2023). In 42 games and 53 2/3 innings pitched in 2023, Stratton had a record of one win and one loss with an earned run average of 4.36. He had one save and four holds. Stratton has given up 46 hits, 26 earned runs, and 17 walks to go along with 59 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.17. Stratton’s win came in a 6-4 Cardinals win over the Chicago Cubs on May 9, and his save came in a 6-4 Cardinals win over the Miami Marlins on July 19.