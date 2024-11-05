Carolina Panthers deliver lone week nine upset

The Carolina Panthers beat the New Orleans Saints 23-22 in the only week nine upset in the National Football League. The Panthers entered the week as a seven point underdog, but won the week by a single point. As a result, the Panthers and Saints have identical records of two wins and seven losses.

Saints dominated Panthers in Week One

Many believed the Saints would beat the Panthers based on the week one result. On September 8 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, New Orleans clobbered Carolina 47-10. The Saints were led by quarterback Derek Carr of Fresno, California, who had three touchdown passes and running back Alvin Kamara of Atlanta, Georgia, who had 110 total yards. What might be surprising is that on Sunday, Kamara was excellent as he had 215 total yards, and New Orleans still lost.

Why did the Saints lose?

New Orleans had an opportunity to take a commanding seven point lead early in the fourth quarter following a touchdown. However, they were unable to convert on the two point conversion as there was an incomplete pass. The Panthers then scored the game winning touchdown on a 16-yard run by Canadian sensation Chuba Hubbard of Edmonton, Alberta. This was Hubbard’s second touchdown in the game as he also had a one-yard major score in the third quarter.

The Panthers also had a three yard touchdown pass from Bryce Young to rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette of Mullins, South Carolina in the second quarter. For Legette, it was his fourth touchdown catch in the last six weeks, but first touchdown catch in a Panthers win.

Coaching Change

The Saints, losers of seven straight after the loss to Carolina, fired head coach Dennis Allen on Monday. New Orleans then named Darren Rizzi of Hillsdale, New Jersey, the Saints special teams coordinator and assistant head coach, the interim head coach.