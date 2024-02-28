Max Strus called game. In one of the most incredible shots of the season, Strus hit a half-court shot as time expired to propel the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 121-119 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Must-Watch: Cavs’ Max Struss Hits Half-Court Heave To Win

MAX STRUS WINS IT FOR THE CAVS 🤯 WHAT AN ENDING IN CLEVELAND! pic.twitter.com/fen3FfS056 — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 28, 2024

The Mavericks took a 119-118 lead on a P.J. Washington layup with 2.9 seconds left. With no timeouts, Struss inbounded the ball to Mobley, who flipped it back to Struss.

The Cavaliers forward took one dribble and heaved a shot from 59-feet. It was a perfect swish.

Struss was tackled by his teammates, sending the crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse into pandemonium.

Max Struss’ Epic Shot Caps Off Cavs’ Comeback

Struss’ shot was the icing on the cake to an epic comeback by the Cavs.

With 4:38 left in the game, Dallas held a 108-98 lead. That’s when Struss took over, hitting four 3-pointers in just over a minute to trim the Mavericks’ lead to one.

Struss finished the game with 21 points, all from 3-pointers (7-10). Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs (38-19) with 31 points, while Jarrett Allen added 19 points and nine rebounds.

Luka Donic led the way for Dallas (33-25) with 45 points, nine rebounds, and 14 assists. Kyrie Irving was not far behind Doncic, scoring 30 points on 12-24 shooting.