Must-Watch: Cavs' Max Struss Hits Half-Court Heave To Win

Dan Girolamo
Max Strus called game. In one of the most incredible shots of the season, Strus hit a half-court shot as time expired to propel the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 121-119 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

The Mavericks took a 119-118 lead on a P.J. Washington layup with 2.9 seconds left. With no timeouts, Struss inbounded the ball to Mobley, who flipped it back to Struss.

The Cavaliers forward took one dribble and heaved a shot from 59-feet. It was a perfect swish.

Struss was tackled by his teammates, sending the crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse into pandemonium.

Max Struss’ Epic Shot Caps Off Cavs’ Comeback

Struss’ shot was the icing on the cake to an epic comeback by the Cavs.

With 4:38 left in the game, Dallas held a 108-98 lead. That’s when Struss took over, hitting four 3-pointers in just over a minute to trim the Mavericks’ lead to one.

Struss finished the game with 21 points, all from 3-pointers (7-10). Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs (38-19) with 31 points, while Jarrett Allen added 19 points and nine rebounds.

Luka Donic led the way for Dallas (33-25) with 45 points, nine rebounds, and 14 assists. Kyrie Irving was not far behind Doncic, scoring 30 points on 12-24 shooting.

Cavaliers NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
