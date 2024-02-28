Max Strus called game. In one of the most incredible shots of the season, Strus hit a half-court shot as time expired to propel the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 121-119 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.
Must-Watch: Cavs’ Max Struss Hits Half-Court Heave To Win
MAX STRUS WINS IT FOR THE CAVS 🤯
WHAT AN ENDING IN CLEVELAND! pic.twitter.com/fen3FfS056
— NBA TV (@NBATV) February 28, 2024
The Mavericks took a 119-118 lead on a P.J. Washington layup with 2.9 seconds left. With no timeouts, Struss inbounded the ball to Mobley, who flipped it back to Struss.
The Cavaliers forward took one dribble and heaved a shot from 59-feet. It was a perfect swish.
Struss was tackled by his teammates, sending the crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse into pandemonium.
Max Struss’ Epic Shot Caps Off Cavs’ Comeback
Super Max to the rescue. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/YJGFDS3RUn
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) February 28, 2024
Struss’ shot was the icing on the cake to an epic comeback by the Cavs.
With 4:38 left in the game, Dallas held a 108-98 lead. That’s when Struss took over, hitting four 3-pointers in just over a minute to trim the Mavericks’ lead to one.
Struss finished the game with 21 points, all from 3-pointers (7-10). Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs (38-19) with 31 points, while Jarrett Allen added 19 points and nine rebounds.
Luka Donic led the way for Dallas (33-25) with 45 points, nine rebounds, and 14 assists. Kyrie Irving was not far behind Doncic, scoring 30 points on 12-24 shooting.