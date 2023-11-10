CBS Sports’ NFL Week 10 Expert Picks & Predictions

CBS Sports senior writer Pete Prisco has released his NFL Week 10 expert picks and predictions for the 2023 football season. Three Week 10 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the CBS Sports staff writer’s NFL Week 10 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

CBS Sports NFL Week 10 Expert Picks and Predictions

CBS Sports football analyst Pete Prisco has published his expert picks and predictions for three 1 p.m. ET matchups in Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season. Through nine weeks, the NFL betting expert is 65-67-4 ATS.

First off, the Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens. Next, the Houston Texans vs. Cincinnati Bengals. Finally, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars.

Plus, Prisco is 81-55 in straight-up picks this season.

For those new to sports betting, check out our NFL betting guide.

Ravens (-6.5)

Prisco has the Baltimore Ravens winning at home over the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. “The Ravens are playing as well as anybody, especially on defense, where they are the No. 1 scoring defense,” he wrote.

“The Browns are third in scoring, but first in yards on defense. So, this should be a game won by the team that gets the best quarterback play. I think that’s Lamar Jackson over Deshaun Watson. Ravens take it.”

Prisco’s final score is 24-16, Ravens.

Other NFL Week 10 expert picks are on the main page.

Bengals (-6.5)

Furthermore, the CBS Sports NFL analyst predicts the Cincinnati Bengals will win at home against red-hot C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. For a few notable betting trends, Houston is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 meetings with Cincinnati. The Texans are also 8-2 SU in their past 10 matchups with the Bengals.

“This is surprisingly a good game with the way these two are playing. We expected that from the Bengals, but the Texans are a surprise team,” Prisco wrote.

“Both C.J. Stroud and Joe Burrow have been lighting it up. But this is a big challenge for Stroud, who will see a lot of different looks from Lou Anarumo. Burrow will get the best of it.”

Prisco has Cincinnati winning 29-20 over Houston.

Jaguars (+3)

For his third pick, Prisco has the Jacksonville Jaguars at home upsetting the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. Would this really be an upset? Sportsbooks show the Jags as a three-point underdog, but the Niners are currently on a three-game skid after starting the season 5-0.

“Both teams are coming off a bye, but they are doing so in different fashion. The Jaguars have won five straight games while the 49ers have lost three straight,” he wrote.

“San Francisco will be healthier here than before the bye, but I think the Jaguars will win this game late with a Trevor Lawrence drive that leads to a game-winning field goal.”

The 49ers are 5-0 ATS in their last five meetings with Jacksonville. Then again, they’re also 1-5 ATS in their past six road games. Jacksonville is 7-2 SU in its previous nine home games.

Prisco’s pick is Jaguars, 24-23.

For all of the CBS Sports NFL Week 10 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 10 expert picks are on the main page. Welcome bonuses are available right now for the best NFL betting apps.